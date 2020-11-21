Sources: Dwight Howard, 76ers Agree to Deal

Free agent Alec Burks has agreed to a one-year, $6M deal with the New York Knicks, agent Alex Saratsis tells @ZachLowe_NBA and me.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter