Sources: Hawks Trade Dewayne Dedmon to Pistons
Atlanta is trading Dewayne Dedmon to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Detroit is trading Khyri Thomas and Tony Snell to Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: JaMychal Green to Decline Player Option
Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green has declined his $5M player option for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Bucks to Waive Ersan Ilyasova
Milwaukee is waiving forward Ersan Ilyasova, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Avery Bradley to Decline Player Option
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley is declining his $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season and hitting free agency, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
