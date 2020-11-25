Headlines
Sources: Kings Decline to Match Offer Sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Sacramento Kings have declined to match the Atlanta Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Bam Adebayo, HEAT Agree to Extension
The Heat and Bam Adebayo have agreed to a five-year max extension, Adebayo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, tells ESPN.
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 24, 2020
Source: Zach Lowe on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Brandon Ingram, Pelicans Agree to Extension
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Wayne Ellington, Pistons Agree to Deal
Free agent G Wayne Ellington has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Detroit Pistons, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter