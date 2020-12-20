Headlines
Sources: Knicks to Waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
The Knicks are waiving forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Rockets Waive Gerald Green
Gerald Green’s third stint with his hometown team ended Saturday.
The Rockets waived Green, among the steps made to reduce the roster in advance of Wednesday’s season opener.
Sources: Jeremy Lin, Warriors Finalizing Deal
Jeremy Lin is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, pending letter of clearance from Chinese Basketball Association, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: 76ers ‘signaled a willingness’ to Include Ben Simmons in Trade for James Harden
While the [Philadelphia 76ers] have signaled a willingness to include All-Star guard Ben Simmons in trade packages for [James] Harden, those talks have come nowhere close to a deal, sources said. The [Brooklyn] Nets are limited by the [Houston] Rockets’ interest in their personnel, and likely would need a third team to emerge in talks, sources said. So far, the Rockets’ steep asking price of young players and pick hasn’t moved any of their discussions into an advanced stage.
