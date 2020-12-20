Sources: Knicks to Waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

While the [Philadelphia 76ers] have signaled a willingness to include All-Star guard Ben Simmons in trade packages for [James] Harden, those talks have come nowhere close to a deal, sources said. The [Brooklyn] Nets are limited by the [Houston] Rockets’ interest in their personnel, and likely would need a third team to emerge in talks, sources said. So far, the Rockets’ steep asking price of young players and pick hasn’t moved any of their discussions into an advanced stage.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN