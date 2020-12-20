Connect with us

Sources: Knicks to Waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Basketball Insiders

Published

12 hours ago

on

The Knicks are waiving forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

Report: Rockets Waive Gerald Green

Basketball Insiders

Published

12 hours ago

on

December 19, 2020

By

Gerald Green’s third stint with his hometown team ended Saturday.

The Rockets waived Green, among the steps made to reduce the roster in advance of Wednesday’s season opener.

Source: Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle

Sources: Jeremy Lin, Warriors Finalizing Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Jeremy Lin is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, pending letter of clearance from Chinese Basketball Association, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: 76ers ‘signaled a willingness’ to Include Ben Simmons in Trade for James Harden

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

While the [Philadelphia 76ers] have signaled a willingness to include All-Star guard Ben Simmons in trade packages for [James] Harden, those talks have come nowhere close to a deal, sources said. The [Brooklyn] Nets are limited by the [Houston] Rockets’ interest in their personnel, and likely would need a third team to emerge in talks, sources said. So far, the Rockets’ steep asking price of young players and pick hasn’t moved any of their discussions into an advanced stage.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN

