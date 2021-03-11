Headlines
Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Agree to Part Ways
Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2021
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Sources: 76ers Have Inquired on Will Barton, Multiple Players
Based on conversations with sources close to the [Philadelphia 76ers], they are not content with their current roster. A source tells B/R the team has inquired about the availability of Will Barton, P.J. Tucker, Delon Wright and George Hill.
Source: Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report
Sources: Ersan Ilyasova to Sign with Jazz
Pending final bloodwork, free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova will sign vet min deal w/the #Jazz tomorrow, per sources. Ilyasova has already gone through Covid protocol. The 33-year-old played in 63 games last season for the Bucks, averaging 6.6 PPG (36.5 percent 3s) / 4.8 REBS.
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2021
Source: Jordan Shultz on Twitter
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Nikola Vucevic
The Heat, Spurs, Celtics, and Hornets have all expressed significant interest in acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, league sources say. Vucevic, 30, is averaging 24.6 points and 3.7 assists while hitting 41.2 percent of his 3s and grabbing 11.6 rebounds per game. Front office executives around the league are skeptical that the Magic will end up pulling the trigger on a deal, though, given that Vucevic has two more seasons left on his contract; if they do, the price would be high.
Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer