Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Agree to Part Ways

26 seconds ago

Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Sources: 76ers Have Inquired on Will Barton, Multiple Players

3 mins ago

March 11, 2021

Based on conversations with sources close to the [Philadelphia 76ers], they are not content with their current roster. A source tells B/R the team has inquired about the availability of Will Barton, P.J. Tucker, Delon Wright and George Hill.

Source: Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report

Sources: Ersan Ilyasova to Sign with Jazz

1 day ago

March 10, 2021

Pending final bloodwork, free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova will sign vet min deal w/the #Jazz tomorrow, per sources. Ilyasova has already gone through Covid protocol. The 33-year-old played in 63 games last season for the Bucks, averaging 6.6 PPG (36.5 percent 3s) / 4.8 REBS.

Source: Jordan Shultz on Twitter

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Nikola Vucevic

2 days ago

March 9, 2021

The Heat, Spurs, Celtics, and Hornets have all expressed significant interest in acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, league sources say. Vucevic, 30, is averaging 24.6 points and 3.7 assists while hitting 41.2 percent of his 3s and grabbing 11.6 rebounds per game. Front office executives around the league are skeptical that the Magic will end up pulling the trigger on a deal, though, given that Vucevic has two more seasons left on his contract; if they do, the price would be high.

Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer

