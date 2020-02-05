Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Multiple Teams Inquiring on Alex Caruso

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Knicks Continue to Pursue D’Angelo Russell Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The New York Knicks continue to pursue Warriors’ star D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell
@TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. So far, Knicks haven’t offered packages that would close gap on Golden State’s price point.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Suns ‘fielding trade calls’ on Kelly Oubre

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The Suns are fielding trade calls on Kelly Oubre with 22 hours and change to go before the NBA trade deadline, league sources say

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Lakers Inquired on Dennis Schröder

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return.

Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now