Sources: Multiple Teams Inquiring on Alex Caruso
Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2020
Sources: Knicks Continue to Pursue D’Angelo Russell Trade
The New York Knicks continue to pursue Warriors’ star D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell
@TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. So far, Knicks haven’t offered packages that would close gap on Golden State’s price point.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Sources: Suns ‘fielding trade calls’ on Kelly Oubre
The Suns are fielding trade calls on Kelly Oubre with 22 hours and change to go before the NBA trade deadline, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2020
Sources: Lakers Inquired on Dennis Schröder
The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020
