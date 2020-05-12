Sources: NBA, NBPA Extend Deadline to Terminate Collective Bargaining Agreement

The NBA has reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to extend until September the 60-day window that preserves the league’s right to terminate the collective bargaining agreement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN.

For now, the extension staves off the NBA’s ability to trigger the nuclear option to its economic crisis — terminating the CBA under the force majeure event provision, which it could’ve done within two months of the March 11 shutdown of the league.

There’s optimism that the NBA and union can work through these issues and agree on how the league’s financial landscape will be recalibrated on a number of issues, including the 2020-21 salary-cap and luxury tax thresholds, sources said.

The NBA’s current CBA extends through the 2023-24 season, with a mutual opt-out available after the 2022-23 season.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN