Sources: Pelicans Meet with Stan Van Gundy, to Meet with Tyronn Lue
Stan Van Gundy met with New Orleans Pelicans officials on Tuesday, emerging as one of four expected finalists for the franchise’s coaching job, sources told ESPN.
Another New Orleans finalist — LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue — has a meeting set for this week, too, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Tyronn Lue Gaining ‘significant momentum’ as Rockets Next Head Coach
Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue’s candidacy for the Rockets’ head-coaching job has gathered significant momentum after a meeting with Houston’s ownership and management Monday, sources told ESPN.
The Rockets are competing with the Clippers for Lue and could try to extend an offer before Los Angeles has completed its search process, but that isn’t expected to happen before Houston meets with former coach Jeff Van Gundy this week, sources said.
Both Lue and Van Gundy are prominent parts of the Rockets’ and Clippers’ coaching searches — and Lue has been the Clippers’ front-runner since Doc Rivers was dismissed on Sept. 28, sources said.
Lue’s candidacy has the support of prominent players on both teams, sources said. Houston had initially wanted to hire Rivers to replace Mike D’Antoni, sources said, but his talks with the 76ers moved quickly to a resolution.
Sources: Knicks ‘seriously mulling’ Trading Back in Draft
And with the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, the Knicks select …
Nobody.
According to two league sources, the Knicks are seriously mulling trading back in the Nov. 18 draft unless big man James Wiseman or point guard LaMelo Ball fall back to the eighth spot.
Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post
Sources: Rockets Interview Kenny Atkinson for Head Coach
Kenny Atkinson interviewed for the Houston #Rockets head coach position this week, league sources tell me and @KellyIkoNBA
— Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) October 7, 2020
Source: Alykhan Bijani on Twitter
