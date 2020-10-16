Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Rajon Rondo Expected to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 hours ago

on

Sources said [Rajon] Rondo is expected to decline his option, and he will have interest from the Lakers and others believing he is a piece to build on a championship roster.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Daryl Morey to Step Down as Rockets’ General Manager

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Clippers, Tyronn Lue Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Ty Lue has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The Clippers and Lue’s representative in the contract talks, Andy Miller, completed negotiations on a deal Thursday afternoon, sources said.

The Clippers’ search landed on Lue based upon a confidence that his championship pedigree and playoff successes as a head coach in Cleveland, as well as his strong ability to communicate with players, will resonate within a franchise that underachieved in the 2019-2020 season.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Anthony Davis to Opt Out, Re-Sign with Lakers

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

[Anthony] Davis plans to opt out of his $28.7 million player option and re-sign with the Lakers, sources tell The Athletic. Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, will hold meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the situation and the contract term that is most sensible for Davis.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now