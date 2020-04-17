The 25 Day Plan That Could Bring Back NBA Betting This Summer

Hope is not lost when it comes to pro basketball returning. Above all the NBA is not yet ready to give up on resuming the 2019-20 season. May, June or even July is a possibility for the NBA’s return. Of course, much of this will ride on where things will stand with the coronavirus crisis. Health and government officials will have to give the OK. But to the NBA’s credit, they are already preparing on how they will pick up the pieces if given clearance. For those wanting a return of NBA betting the good news is that the Association has too much to lose with a cancelation.

Ultimate Incentive

While politically correct virtue signaling is part of any PR effort for a return there are some hard numbers to consider. In this case, there is a harsh reality that will force commissioner Adam Silver and owners such as Mark Cuban to fight to the death to save the season. Due to its massive television contracts with ESPN and TNT, the NBA stands to lose an estimated $1 billion in revenue if the season is lost. Thus, the formulation of an emergency plan to re-open play just as soon as possible.

The 25 Day Plan

On the whole, the Association’s 25-day play would encompass testing, social distancing, and then a 14-day training camp. All games would likely take place at a single quarantined site with no fans. Las Vegas is the likely venue for the NBA’s return. Cause by the NBA using Sin City for its summer league along with numerous suitable courts and plentiful luxury hotels. Since the majority of NBA revenue is from TV the fact that there would be no fans, while painful, is not of primary concern. Losing the TV money is the ultimate nightmare scenario.

Schedule and Playoff Possibilities

As far as the online sportsbook schedule there may be some regular-season games played before the playoffs. Another possibility is that there could be expanded playoffs with no regular season. Perhaps a preliminary round of marginal teams would be played first. For example, teams in seventh through tenth place in each conference could play a best of three series with winners advancing to the regular eight-team playoffs that would follow. Also, it’s possible that the season could extend all the way to September and the start of the NFL.

President Trump

One thing that NBA fans and gamblers have on their side, to the astonishment of many, is United States President Donald Trump. The President has consistently stated at recent press conferences that he wants sports to return as soon as possible. Trump is pressing for a return of American commerce in all of its forms and won’t let up. Furthermore, Trump understands that sports will be a tremendous morale boost to a country in pain. He has met with all of the professional sports commissioners and has his coronavirus task force working towards solutions to bring sports back.

Adam Silver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is one of the savviest marketing leaders not just in sports but in all of business. Silver stated his desire to Trump that he wants the NBA to take the lead in bringing back business and a sense of normalcy to American life. Silver is another asset that will make it more possible for action at betting sites for NBA later this summer. Accordingly, he knows he and the Association will be heroes for returning. More emphatically the NBA can do more for American happiness and morale than practically anything else.

Mark Cuban

In turn, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is another fighter on the side of fans and gamblers. Cuban has joined Trump’s blue-ribbon panel that is tasked with working in sync with health officials to get the economy jumpstarted again. So too has Cuban been adamant about the NBA having no choice but to return.

Failure is Not an Option

Silver has bought himself plenty of time and has not put a hard deadline in place. For this reason, there is a realistic hope that the NBA will do everything possible to return to action this summer. Consider the alternative, which is no alternative at all.