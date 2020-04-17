Legacy
The 25 Day Plan That Could Bring Back NBA Betting This Summer
Hope is not lost when it comes to pro basketball returning. Above all the NBA is not yet ready to give up on resuming the 2019-20 season. May, June or even July is a possibility for the NBA’s return. Of course, much of this will ride on where things will stand with the coronavirus crisis. Health and government officials will have to give the OK. But to the NBA’s credit, they are already preparing on how they will pick up the pieces if given clearance. For those wanting a return of NBA betting the good news is that the Association has too much to lose with a cancelation.
Ultimate Incentive
While politically correct virtue signaling is part of any PR effort for a return there are some hard numbers to consider. In this case, there is a harsh reality that will force commissioner Adam Silver and owners such as Mark Cuban to fight to the death to save the season. Due to its massive television contracts with ESPN and TNT, the NBA stands to lose an estimated $1 billion in revenue if the season is lost. Thus, the formulation of an emergency plan to re-open play just as soon as possible.
The 25 Day Plan
On the whole, the Association’s 25-day play would encompass testing, social distancing, and then a 14-day training camp. All games would likely take place at a single quarantined site with no fans. Las Vegas is the likely venue for the NBA’s return. Cause by the NBA using Sin City for its summer league along with numerous suitable courts and plentiful luxury hotels. Since the majority of NBA revenue is from TV the fact that there would be no fans, while painful, is not of primary concern. Losing the TV money is the ultimate nightmare scenario.
Schedule and Playoff Possibilities
As far as the online sportsbook schedule there may be some regular-season games played before the playoffs. Another possibility is that there could be expanded playoffs with no regular season. Perhaps a preliminary round of marginal teams would be played first. For example, teams in seventh through tenth place in each conference could play a best of three series with winners advancing to the regular eight-team playoffs that would follow. Also, it’s possible that the season could extend all the way to September and the start of the NFL.
President Trump
One thing that NBA fans and gamblers have on their side, to the astonishment of many, is United States President Donald Trump. The President has consistently stated at recent press conferences that he wants sports to return as soon as possible. Trump is pressing for a return of American commerce in all of its forms and won’t let up. Furthermore, Trump understands that sports will be a tremendous morale boost to a country in pain. He has met with all of the professional sports commissioners and has his coronavirus task force working towards solutions to bring sports back.
Adam Silver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is one of the savviest marketing leaders not just in sports but in all of business. Silver stated his desire to Trump that he wants the NBA to take the lead in bringing back business and a sense of normalcy to American life. Silver is another asset that will make it more possible for action at betting sites for NBA later this summer. Accordingly, he knows he and the Association will be heroes for returning. More emphatically the NBA can do more for American happiness and morale than practically anything else.
Mark Cuban
In turn, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is another fighter on the side of fans and gamblers. Cuban has joined Trump’s blue-ribbon panel that is tasked with working in sync with health officials to get the economy jumpstarted again. So too has Cuban been adamant about the NBA having no choice but to return.
Failure is Not an Option
Silver has bought himself plenty of time and has not put a hard deadline in place. For this reason, there is a realistic hope that the NBA will do everything possible to return to action this summer. Consider the alternative, which is no alternative at all.
Legacy
Updates on Cancelled and Postponed Basketball Events
NBA suspension continues until further notice
On March 11th, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz announced that he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, prompting league officials to suspend league play for the remainder of the 2020/21 season until further notice. This includes all playoff games. Two days later, on March 12th, fellow Jazz player Donovan Mitchell also announced a positive diagnosis for the virus.
Since their announcements, at least 12 additional NBA players, and 1 team owner have tested positive for Covid-19. Among those infected are:
- Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets
- Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics
- Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons
- James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks
Unnamed players testing positive for the virus include 3 from the Brooklyn Nets, 2 from the Los Angeles Lakers, 1 from the Denver Nuggets, and 3 from the Philadelphia 76ers. Christian Wood has made a full recovery. Kevin Durant, as well as 5 unnamed players have been reported as symptom-free. Marcus Smart, Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell have all been cleared by Doctors. There has been no update as to the status of James Dolan, or the remaining 4 confirmed unnamed players.
As of now, the 2020 NBA Draft is still scheduled to take place June 25th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, as New York has been declared the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States, it is highly likely those plans will be amended prior to Draft day. It is probable that the NBA will follow the WNBA’s example, and hold this year’s draft “virtually.”
WNBA postpones start of 2020 season indefinitely
On April 3rd, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement announcing the postponement of all pre-season training camps. Team training camps were scheduled to begin on April 26th. In that same statement, it was further announced that the regular season opener scheduled for May 15th would also be postponed until further notice.
Commissioner Engelbert went on to say: “While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees.”
Sydney Wiese of the Los Angeles Sparks is thus far the only confirmed case of Covid-19 among active players in the WNBA. Wiese had spent the winter playing basketball in Spain, and tested positive for the virus upon her return to the United States. According to a statement released by the Sparks, Wiese is “in positive spirits and feeling fine. She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.”
Theresa Plaisance of the Connecticut Sun also took ill this past December while playing basketball in China. Plaisance was initially diagnosed with pneumonia, as well as an “unknown virus.” It is now believed that Plaisance may have contracted Covid-19. She recovered fully from her illness prior to returning to the United States.
The 2020 WNBA Draft will take place on April 17th as originally planned. However, the Draft will be held virtually.
NCAA cancels 2020 March Madness Tournament
Following the postponement of all NBA league play on March 11th, the NCAA announced one day later on March 12th that the 2020 March Madness Tournament would be canceled. This marks the first time the tournament has been canceled for any reason in it’s 81 year history, and effectively ended the 2019/20 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons.
The Ivy League had already announced the cancellation of their championship tournament. On March 10th, the Ivy League awarded the 2019/20 championship to Yale based upon regular season performances.
2020 Summer Olympics rescheduled for 2021
On March 24th, in a joint statement, President Thomas Bach of the International Olympic Committee, and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo announced that the 2020 Summer Olympic Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.” This year’s Olympic Games were originally scheduled to begin on July 24th in Tokyo, Japan.
Since the initial announcement last month, it has been confirmed that the Summer Games are now scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021. The Olympic flame will remain in Japan until the games begin next year. The name “Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games” will also remain in use next year.
This marks the first time the Olympics have been cancelled since 1940, when both the Winter and Summer Games were put on hiatus due to the escalation of World War 2. Ironically enough, the Olympic Games originally planned for 1940 were also scheduled to be held in Japan.
During the pandemic you can always watch basketball sports events in VR.
Legacy
Can LeBron and the LA Lakers Bring it Home in 2019/2020?
LeBron James is smiling all the way to the bank with an estimated net worth of $480 million, and a salary of $100 million per year. standing 6’9″ tall this NBA superstar, TV producer, voice actor, and screenwriter has everything going for him. His $40 million per year salary from the NBA is supplemented by endorsements valued at $55 million a year, for a massive haul of $100 million per annum in income.
In his first 10 years as a professional player, he earned $452 million, and at last count his total career earnings exceeded $600 million before taxes. Among the many companies that have endorsed him include Coca-Cola, Baskin-Robbins, Nike, Microsoft, McDonald’s, State Farm, and Beats by Dre. He’s still a long way away from billionaire status like Michael Jordan ($1.9 billion), but given his huge talent, he’ll get there soon enough, maybe even with the LA Lakers!
March Madness Ahead for LA Lakers
In 2019/2020, James has already played in 51+ games for the LA Lakers, scoring 25 points on average, with 7.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. The current squad includes the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Jared Dudley, Avery Bradley, Devontae Cacok, Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Dwight Howard. The team is coached by Frank Vogel, and owned by the Jerry Buss Family Trust.
The LA Lakers performed exceptionally well in the Western Conference, leading the pack as the #1 team. They’ve currently won 41 games, lost 12, with a win percent ratio of 0.774 (Friday, 21 February 2020). The Conference Performance reads 28-6, their home record 18-7, and their away record 23-5. Their closest competition at this point in time in the Western Conference comes from the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers both of which are experiencing losses heading into the last weekend of the month. The LA Lakers face the following teams in March:
- LA Lakers versus Pelicans – Sunday, 1 March at 8 PM
- 76ers versus LA Lakers – Tuesday, 3 March at 10 PM
- Bucks versus LA Lakers – Friday, 6 March at 10:30 PM
- LA Lakers versus Clippers – Sunday, 8 March at 3:30 PM
- Nets versus LA Lakers – Tuesday, 10 March at 10:30 PM
- Rockets versus LA Lakers – Thursday, 12 March at 10:30 PM
- Nuggets versus LA Lakers – Sunday, 15 March at 9 PM
- LA Lakers versus Jazz – Monday, 16 March at 9 PM
- Jazz versus LA Lakers – Wednesday 18 March at 10 PM
- LA Lakers versus Hornets – Saturday, 21 March at 7 PM
- LA Lakers versus Pistons – Sunday, 22 March at 6 PM
- LA Lakers versus Raptors – Tuesday, 24 March at 7:30 PM
- LA Lakers versus Cavaliers – Thursday, 26 March at 7 PM
- LA Lakers versus Wizards – Saturday, 28 March at 8 PM
- LA Lakers versus Timberwolves – Monday, 30 March at 8 PM
The current Los Angeles Lakers stats (courtesy of NBA advanced stats) indicate that the team is currently #7 in the PPG, #7 in the RPG, #4 in the APG, and #7 in the OPG, with a record of 41-12 (.774). The team is ranked #1 in the Western Conference and #1 in the Pacific Division. The top online bookmakers are pretty clear about how strong the LA Lakers are doing. For example, 888sport NJ NBA odds have the LA Lakers as near favorites to win the championship at +300.
Other leading bookmakers have the LA Lakers at odds of 9/4 to win the 2019/2020 NBA finals taking place on June 15, 2020. Next in line are the Milwaukee Bucks at odds of 11/4, and the Los Angeles Clippers and odds of 3/1. Clearly, LeBron James & company rank among the big guns to bring it home, in the top 5 teams to win the NBA finals. Either way, it’s going to be a tough road ahead for the Bucks, Lakers, and Clippers in futures betting.
Legacy
USA vs Europe – Top European players that have made an impact in the NBA
There are very few sports where the dominance of one nation is so remarkable as the American dominance in basketball. Even if you take nations who are very good at basketball and have a long-standing tradition, they are still no match for the USA, especially when the Americans decide to take their best players on the court, which to be fair, doesn’t happen all that often.
Even if only half of the best NBA players are part of the American national team, that team is still strong enough to beat all the other teams in the competition, regardless of whether we’re talking about the Olympics or the World Cup. Although it is fair to say that the US took the Olympic Games a lot more seriously than the World Cups. The Americans have won 15 gold medals out of 18 Olympic Games on which they participated.
The sheer thought of having another team win the Olympics when the Americans are playing with their top crop of players is quite unbelievable. In fact, for many players, it is more conceivable to win a jackpot at one of the most popular new online slots than for the Serbs or the Spaniards to win against a full US squad.
Differences in terms of rules and quality
The difference between the American national team and the other national teams is tremendous as we mentioned, but the difference between the NBA and the other national leagues is even more impressive. And it’s not just in terms of rules. Yes, to fans of other sports it may seem quite weird that there are different rules in USA and in Europe. And when we say different rules, we don’t mean small details and finesses – quarters in the NBA last longer by 2 minutes, which makes the whole game longer by 8 minutes in total. Also, the 3-point line in NBA is behind the European 3-point line which also has a major impact on the game.
But what we really want to talk about is the difference in quality between the teams of the NBA and their European counterparts. If you are a fan of other sports, you have surely noticed that the national leagues that are considered to be among the best are more or less evenly matched and clashes between the top-performing teams of each league can be quite intense and unpredictable. Whereas, the worst NBA team could beat most if not all European teams on any given day.
The great Nowitzki
Here we’re not going to discuss the NBA teams and their performance against European teams, as there isn’t a lot of data, there haven’t been a lot of competitive matches between NBA and European teams, instead, we will have a look at the most successful Europeans to have played in the NBA.
We are starting top to bottom, but this list is in no way conclusive, and we are not implying that a player that’s placed higher in the rank is definitely and undoubtedly better than the ones who come below. It is more of an approximation than a definitive list.
Obviously, Dirk Nowitzki is the first and most obvious choice here. Not only is he the European player who has made the most tremendous impact on the game, but generally speaking, Nowitzki is a player who marked an era and led his Mavs to a title in 2011. A list of his achievements and the impact he made on the game, so we’re going to stop here and conclude that he is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen, not just the best European to play in the NBA.
Jordan’s fierce rival in the early 1990s – Drazen Petrovic
Some of the best Europeans in the NBA have come from the countries that used to be part of Yugoslavia, most notably Serbia and Croatia. Drazen Petrovic, who died in a tragic traffic accident in 1993, sure is one of the most notable European players, although everybody agrees that if his life hadn’t ended at the age of 28, he would’ve had at least several more remarkable seasons. Petrovic played 5 seasons in the NBA, two in the Trailblazers and three in the then-New Jersey Nets.
The remarkable Frenchman – Parker
Tony Parker is undoubtedly the best Frenchman to ever play in the NBA. A six-time all-star, Parker has won four NBA rings with the San Antonio Spurs, a team where he almost spent his entire career, bar the last season in Charlotte.
The best brother-duo
The Gasol brothers brought a unique style of play to the game, although we have to say that Pau’s impact and contribution are significantly greater.
The quirky Serb who could defend against Shaquille
The current manager of Sacramento Kings, Vlade Divac was drafted in 1989 and played a total of 16 years in the NBA, mostly for the Kings and the Lakers. Divac is also known for his work off the court with his Divac’s Children Foundation.
Other players who deserve a mention
Other players that definitely deserve a mention are: Peja Stojakovic, Arvydas Sabonis, Toni Kukoč, Detlef Schrempf, and Dino Radja.
Current crop led by the amazing European Jordan
Most of the players listed above are players who are no longer active, or their careers are slowly coming to an end, but some of the current Europeans who are active in the NBA are very likely to make a great impact and surpass some of the players who are currently on this list. Most notably, we have to mention Luka Dončić who has already been nicknamed Euro Jordan. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Kristaps Porziņģis should also be mentioned.