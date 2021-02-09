Ways to Improve Basketball Shooting Percentage

Ways to Prove Basketball Shooting Percentage

We are sure you are probably thinking how do the basketball players manage to score so effortlessly each and every time, and have such great shooting percentages, right? Well we have compiled you a list of ways that you can personally improve yourself. Of course, we would not say you will be NBA ready immediately, as it will take time to do so! So, get ready to practice and take our lead, by following through on the tips that we suggest!

Tip number one: Eyes on the prize

You will need to set your eyes on the target and of course, have your eyes on the prize! NBA players are not players for nothing. They know what they want, so they go get it! By locating the rim, you will give your brain the time it needs to subconsciously aim for the rim of the net and get that ball in there! By building this habit in practice, it really does help your shooting percentage, without a doubt.

Tip number two: Hold the follow-through

You may have actually heard of this one before, but it is very true. When you hold your follow, it can help improve any shooting issues you may have leading up to the point of your being about to shoot. The movement is concise and helps aim a lot for many players. Lebron James mentioned how this was his top go-to goal.

Tip number three: Have a relaxed wrist movement

This one is super legit as you essentially can have better control of the ball if you happen to relax the wrist movement. If you have a stiff wrist, it can actually incur extra bounce, a movement that will defer the concise direction of your throw. Without even actually thinking too much, this can be a habit that you keep on top of, and use within every shooting spur within a game, or practice.

Tip number four: Try a different colored ball

This tip may seem a little crazy, but believe us, it helps extremely. Why? Because you actually can visually see the ball rotation and that can help you improve the moments up and leading to your shot, especially when you are aiming.

Tip number five: Master the normal shot before you start with Kobe’s air shot

So many people starting out with basketball are very mesmerized by Kobe’s amazing air shot and for that reason, they start off with something that is considered to be one of the hardest moves within basketball. While it is an epic move, we definitely would not recommend beginners start with this, as it decreases your shooting percentage massively, being that you have less control over the ball. Kobe has been in the game for a very long time, and while he has left the aspiring basketballers with amazing hacks and tricks, god rest his soul, that kind of move is what we call freakishly amazing and insane! Who knows? Maybe you will be able to adapt to this move and try it out for yourself one day, but make sure you clean the normal shot first, as that will be your go-to.

Tip number 6: Do not think of how your shot will go in live games

It is obvious that you will want to conquer your shot within a game, and thinking about its technicality before you do it, is all you want to do. Yet subconsciously, this will increase doubts and anxiety within the game that may put you off actually performing in the way that you should. You will miss some shots, that is natural. Yet, the more you think, the more it can mess with your confidence and head. So, do not overthink everything too much and just go with the flow.

By telling yourself that you do not care about whether you make the shot each and every time you attempt to shoot, you will subconsciously be able to develop a very laid-back approach when it comes to you and your shooting attitude. Remember, the calmer you are, the more control you will have over your gameplay and shots.

Tip number 7: Develop the optimal Arc

Some statistical facts for you now, to blow your mind. Did you know, when you shoot with a 35-degree arc, it has only a 6 percent chance of creating a clear shot, while the rest of the probability will be that you hit the rim. So you have to make sure that is near perfect. The more you increase the arc, the more your shot will have a greater degree of error, so optimizing it, will make sure that you have less margins of error. You will know that you have perfected your shot, due to less and less attempts actually hitting the basketball rim. It will eventually become a unified rhythm within your gameplay.

Tip number 8: Watch back on some gameplay shots

By watching back on past games and shots by many prestigious players, you will be able to see their techniques of having a great shooting percentage. You will of course need to have great attention to detail, to identify patterns and trends with each player’s shooting style. Nevertheless, it is actually a great way of self-improvement. You could incorporate from what you see, to your everyday play. Slow playback is a great way of seeing how the Lakers manage to make their shots count. They did win the most recent season to pass, did they not? So, make sure you learn from their mistakes and spot where you can improve. A wise man will always learn from the mistakes of others.

Tip number 9: Film your shots

The best way to visually see where you are heading when you are leading up to a shot and actually making it, is by filming. There you can repeat with a slow playback and see exactly what needs improvement from your shooting game. It is a whole new world of reflection when you managed to sit back and criticize your gameplay from your own vision. Playing and seeing is a completely different vibe entirely. So, make sure that you see yourself doing it!

Once you have made a habit of playing back your shots when you practice, you will need to immediately make it your mission to improve. The sooner you are conscientious of your shooting, the more you will embody a better shooting percentage. Correcting your shot is imperative and a habit. If you do not see that you fix it, it could ultimately get worse and you will then find it harder to improve on. We are creatures of habit after all.

Tip number 10: Keep your motion balanced

When you do not have control over your motion, that will of course mean that you will not be able to control the shot that you are about to make, for that reason, you will need to work on stopping the jerky movements and giving your shots one complete unified movement, with absolute control and balance. If you do not have balance. That will ultimately affect your margin of error ever so slightly. This should help you be more consistent, for your information.

Tip number 11: Practice 50 shots before a big game

Before a huge game, make sure you practice your hits and hit up to 50 shots before a game, with your practiced, strong focus and balance when you shoot. If you practice and start strong, you will of course go out with far greater confidence overall, so it would definitely be within your favor. Remember, the sooner you are aware of your abilities, you will go out there and make your talent shown because you will have complete control over your shots.