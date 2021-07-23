NBA
2021 NBA Draft Top 3 Picks & Top 10 First-Round Selection Odds
The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, July 29. The draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. (EST) on ESPN platforms at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and it is the first time the draft is being televised on both ABC and ESPN. Free agency will also begin on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6:00 p.m. (EST). For NBA Draft betting, there are several available apps for placing bets, like from Bovada, MyBookie, Intertops, BetUS, BetOnline, BetNow, 5Dimes, and Sportsbetting.ag. DraftKings and FanDuel are other feasible options, in addition to the sites listed above.
Anyways, the Detroit Pistons have the first overall pick of the draft, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, etc. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is the projected first overall pick. Jalen Green, the six-foot-five NBA G League player who forwent college basketball and attended San Joaquin Memorial High School, is expected to get drafted by the Pistons. The Pac-12 Player of the Year (2021) and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year (2021) winner, Evan Mobley, is projected to get picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, teams have been negotiating trades with one another, leading up to next week’s draft. Per Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors are expressing interest in trading with the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to move up to the No. 3 spot of the draft. In the second round, the Milwaukee Bucks have the 31st pick of the draft. There is a chance that these are just meaningless internal discussions, existing only to explore the values of specific players and to keep other general managers on their heels.
No. 1 Pick Odds
While Cade Cunningham has the best odds (-8000) of being selected first overall, there are a few other aforementioned players here that are at the top of the list, too. Jalen Green has +1500 odds, Evan Mobley has +2200 odds, and Jalen Suggs possesses +2500 odds. Needless to say, however, Cunningham will be selected first before everyone else. Here’s why. According to 247Sports, the six-foot-eight Big 12 Player of the Year (2021) and Consensus first-team All-American (2021) ranked No. 1 in the final rankings class of 2020. Heading into college, the native Texan was already an established top-ranked, talented recruit.
Green and Mobley were also highly touted stars coming out of high school, but hands down, Cunningham has the best résumé for NBA scouts and general managers. In 27 games played for the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2020-21 season, Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, helping to lead his team to the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys lost 91-81 against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Tournament, and then the team lost 80-70 versus the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers in the NCAA Tournament. The Detroit Pistons need all the help they can get.
- All table odds were retrieved from Bovada
No. 2 Pick Odds
Jalen Green has the favored odds (-200) of being selected second overall in the 2021 draft, followed by Evan Mobley (+170), Jalen Suggs (+650), and Jonathan Kuminga (+2200). Regarding Green’s G League performance, in 15 games started, he averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The 19-year-old also played for an average of 32 minutes per game. Despite oddsmakers projecting the highest possible odds for Cunningham’s No. 1 selection, the No. 2 pick is not as clear.
In 33 games played for the USC Trojans, Evan Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Referencing the RSCI Top 100 rankings, the seven-foot tall forward/center was ranked third on the list. Below .500 NBA teams, such as the Magic and Raptors, could trade up to draft the big man. It all depends on the teams’ different needs and priorities.
No. 3 Pick Odds
Evan Mobley has the best odds (-200) of getting drafted third overall. In the 2020-21 USC Trojans’ season, they lost 72-70 in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes. Then, they proceeded to lose 85-66 in the NCAA tournament versus the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs. Mobley had a team-high of 19 points and seven rebounds in that Elite Eight loss.
Though, if Jalen Green is still on the board at this point, it would not be out-of-the-blue if he was selected third ahead of Mobley, considering his odds are +150. For the other odds, Jalen Suggs is next (+250), followed by Jonathan Kuminga (+900), Scottie Barnes (+1200), Davion Mitchell (+6600), and Josh Giddey (+6600).
“To Be Drafted in the Top 10” Odds
With all eyes on the top three picks of the 2021 NBA Draft, there might be some folks speculating if players like Kai Jones and Josh Giddey have reasonable odds of at least making the top 10 in the draft. Jones’ odds are +275, whereas Giddey’s odds are +135. UConn shooting guard James Bouknight has -250 odds. Six-foot-nine, 19-year-old German basketball star Franz Wagner has -150 odds of being selected somewhere in the top 10 overall. Moreover, Jonathan Kuminga’s odds are -10000. The 18-year-old G League player is projected to land sixth in the draft.
Plus, according to several mock drafts, Davion Mitchell is expected to be picked by either the Golden States Warriors (seventh) or New Orleans Pelicans (tenth). His odds are -300. Keon Johnson is another one. Per NBA.com’s mock drafts, K. Johnson is projected to be taken No. 8 overall by the Orlando Magic, assuming this team does not pursue any potential trades to move up. Additionally, FSU’s Scottie Barnes has -10000 odds of getting selected in the top 10, and some mock draft beat writers also have Barnes going to the Magic.
Draft betting is much like player prop bets and NBA Finals betting. There are plenty of uncertainties and variables one must consider before placing bets, such as a specific team trading up or down during the night of the draft. Think about all the possible outcomes and scenarios before placing a bet, even if you choose to play it safe.
It is imperative for gamblers to search for any news articles or videos the same day of the draft, in order to keep up to date on important breaking news. Before placing bets on professional basketball, keep in mind that Bovada is the best betting site for NBA-related content and requested wagers.
Headlines
Raptors, Magic aim to obtain No. 3 pick from Cavaliers in 2021 NBA Draft
The 2021 NBA Draft is the 75th edition of the draft, and it is scheduled to take place next Thursday, July 29. According to numerous 2021 NBA mock drafts, the Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to draft Evan Mobley, the seven-foot tall forward/center and Pac-12 Player of the Year (2021) for the USC Trojans, with the third overall pick. Referencing NBA.com’s consensus mock drafts, there were six top players who appeared in all twelve of the mocks they surveyed: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes, and Jonathan Kuminga. The Detroit Pistons are expected to take Cunningham with the first overall pick, followed by the Houston Rockets selecting Jalen Green with the second pick of the draft.
While the Toronto Raptors are currently set to pick fourth and the Orlando Magic are expected to pick fifth, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, both teams have made trade offers to the Cavs in order to move up to acquire the third spot. O’Connor stated, “League sources say the Cavaliers have received significant trade interest for this selection, and the Raptors and Magic Orlando—the next two teams up to pick—have made offers to move up. But Cleveland might just stay put.” Now, it is unknown what the Raptors and Magic are prepared to give up. Orlando has the advantage over Toronto, considering they also possess the No. 8 pick.
On Mar. 25, the Magic traded All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls, in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks. The two first-round picks were for 2021 and 2023, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This is why Orlando has extra leverage over Toronto. Some experts are speculating that Orlando will trade Mohamed Bamba, Gary Harris, and the fifth and eighth picks of the draft. To the fans, that right there sounds like a raw deal.
The Cavs aren't necessarily willing to trade down, but the Raptors and Magic have reportedly made offers for the No. 3 pick. 👀 pic.twitter.com/W7wfFy8ZXm
— theScore (@theScore) July 22, 2021
However, on the flip side, a team like the Raptors are in desperate need of a viable center. Last season, they finished 27-45 (.375), ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference. If not the Magic, the Raptors might be more than willing to give up the same, if not more. Toronto could trade Pascal Siakam and the No. 4 pick. In the previous offseason, a few of the notable departures for the Raptors were Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.
Both of these aforementioned players played important roles in helping the Raptors to win their first NBA championship in the 2018-19 season. Though, the Raptors would have to make it a top priority to re-sign Kyle Lowry as well. On Oct. 7, 2019, Lowry signed a one-year, $31 million contract with the organization.
Not to mention, the Magic already have Mohamed Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., and Johnathan Isaac on their roster. Furthermore, after recovering from their injuries, Isaac and Markelle Fultz will be returning to the court this season. Maybe Magic general manager John Hammond is using a trial-and-error approach, hoping to keep the most talented, best center available on the roster. If one throws enough sludge at the wall, eventually something will stick.
Leading up to the draft, basketball enthusiasts can continue to speculate and ask questions, but none of these potential draft moves are carved in stone. The transactions will not occur until the night of the draft, so one person’s educated guess is as good as anyone’s right now. All too often, teams get fleeced every year during the draft because various coaches and general managers either underrate or overestimate a player’s value.
Headlines
Injury Update: Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu out 6 months after shoulder surgery
After Atlanta Hawks‘ Onyeka Okongwu underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Wednesday night, the 20-year-old center will take the next six months off. Okongwu is a 6’8″ two-time California Mr. Basketball (2018, 2019), selected sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. After agreeing to a rookie contract, Atlanta signed him to their roster on November 24, 2020, and he made his NBA debut on January 15, 2021. The signed multi-year contract was worth a guaranteed $11.9 million over the course of two seasons.
According to a report first published by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Okongwu in Los Angeles, California, and he suffered this shoulder injury earlier in May. He will likely be eligible to play as early as late February 2022. While the typical recovery time for a torn labrum after surgery is between three to six months, labral tears can negatively impact athletes in a sport like basketball, if they are not careful. It will not recover by itself without the proper care.
Yesterday, the Hawks organization released a statement: “Onyeka Okongwu underwent surgery earlier tonight in Los Angeles to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Dr. Neal ElAtrrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic performed the surgery. Okongwu will now enter a period of rest and rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately six months.”
Be back soon❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/FD2gjXKinq
— Onyeka Okongwu (@BigO21_) July 22, 2021
In the 2020-21 NBA season, in 50 games played, he averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over the course of the 2021 postseason, Okongwu played a total of 166 minutes, averaging 9.2 minutes played per game, in eighteen games for the Hawks. He scored five points in the first round series versus the New York Knicks, 19 points in the conference semifinals versus the Philadelphia 76ers, and 24 points in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
In his junior and senior seasons playing for the University of Southern California Trojans, he earned those aforementioned California Mr. Basketball awards. In 28 games played in college, he averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 total rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. His average field goal shooting percentage in college was also 61.6 percent. He will be turning 21-years-old this December.
Referencing his current contract negotiations via Basketball-Reference, Okongwu earned $5.8 million in this past 2020-21 season. Furthermore, he will earn $6.1 million in the 2021-22 season, $6.3 million in the 2022-23 season, and $8.1 million in the 2023-24 season. The 2022-23 and 2023-24 add-ons are team options.
Moreover, the upcoming free agency will begin on Aug. 1, 2021 and the regular season is scheduled to start on Oct. 19, 2021. For betting purposes, the 2022 NBA Finals will air throughout June 2022. The NBA has transitioned its schedule back to normal format. The league office anticipates that future playoff series will no longer get pushed back to the months of June and July. Similar to everything else, however, this current schedule is subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NBA
NBA Draft: Four Teams That Must Get It Right
The NBA Finals may have just wrapped up, but the focus on next season has already begun. With the NBA Draft one week away, Chad Smith looks at four lottery teams who will be under the most pressure to “get it right” on Thursday.
The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA Champions once again. Fifty years after winning their first title, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games behind a sensational performance from their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee drafted the two-time regular season MVP and now Finals MVP back in 2013 with the 15th overall pick. Every year the biggest opportunity for teams to shape their future comes in the draft, and this year is no exception.
The 2021 NBA Draft is right around the corner but teams have had about a month to hone in on the players that may be available to them. The Draft Lottery set the order for the top 14 picks in the draft with the Detroit Pistons claiming the top overall selection. The last time the Pistons had the first overall pick they selected Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier out of St. Bonaventure in the 1970 draft.
Just as there is pressure in the postseason on championship contenders, there is pressure on these organizations to “get it right” on draft night. The future of these franchises largely depends upon making the right moves. There is more to it than just making a pick. There will be plenty of potential last-minute deals on the table for the front office. Quick decisions must be made with the future of the organization flapping in the breeze. It is not for the faint of heart.
Looking at the teams in this year’s lottery, four teams stand out among the rest as ones that absolutely have to make the right decisions on Thursday. Two teams (the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic) have two selections each in the lottery. The Warriors are ready to return as title contenders and the Magic are in a full-on rebuild.
Another team in the middle of a rebuild is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have three picks in the first 18 selections. They can also afford to take a gamble that might not end up paying off, though they do have a strong history of making good picks. The Houston Rockets also have three first-round picks, including the second overall. There is no wrong choice here, no matter which direction they go.
These four teams will face pressure, scrutiny and judgment in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. No one is ever sure how these prospects will pan out but a lot of that is determined by player development and the stability of the organization. The bright lights have moved from the players in the Finals to the front office executives.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit will be making their first top-five selection since 2003 when they took Darko Milicic second overall. While the Pistons missed on the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, they appear to have done exceptionally well last year when they took Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey in the first round.
Now they have a chance to build upon that young core with a generational talent. How they go about doing that is an interesting storyline as well. The Pistons could simply take the consensus choice in Cade Cunningham, and make the pieces fit around him. The other option would be to trade the pick for a star player and/or multiple draft picks.
Could the Pistons end up trading the 1st overall pick? @FranFraschilla tells Sean Farnham that's not very likely on this week's NBA Draft Preview Show pic.twitter.com/joLVQuGDKP
— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 19, 2021
Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has plenty of options to consider. “We’ll look at everything,” Weaver said when asked how many options Detroit will look at for the top pick. “We’ll uncover every stone and exhaust it and put ourselves in the best position to make the right choice for the Pistons.”
Although they finished last in the Eastern Conference this past season, the Pistons are by no means a dormant team. The roster is loaded with potential, led by Jerami Grant. Most of their core is already under contract for next season and will be earning less than $6 million. This is a situation that many executives would love to be in, but it is the top overall pick. The franchise cannot afford to mess it up.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Another Central Division team makes an appearance on this list but the situation is different in Cleveland. With Cunningham off the board by the time the Cavs make the third selection, they will have their choice of who is still available among Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green. The concern is not about which player they should take, but at what position they will be addressing.
Should the Rockets pass on Mobley, he would be an enticing selection to go along with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. That may mean that a decision looms with Jarrett Allen playing at the center position. Cleveland acquired him as part of the blockbuster James Harden trade, but his fit alongside Mobley may not be ideal. While he is just 23 years old, Allen will be a free agent after next season and could be in line for a big payday.
The more realistic doomsday scenario for Cleveland is having to make the choice between Suggs or Green, with their backcourt already established with Sexton and Garland. This pick could be on the move but Cleveland would have to get a dynamite package in return to convince them to pass on one of these premier talents. The organization seems to be more willing to trade Sexton than offer him a big contract.
Collin Sexton is reportedly 'very available,' per @ByJasonLloyd
"I thought the Cavs were going to write the check to pay Sexton a max contract this summer, but based on what I’ve been told the last few months from sources around the league, I no longer believe that’s true." pic.twitter.com/a637mcehQB
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 11, 2021
Cavs general manager Koby Altman believes that this draft has more quality at the top than in previous years, saying, “Even beyond the top five, there could be potential All-Stars.” Reports have circulated that Sexton could be the one moving on as teams have already begun inquiring about the electric young point guard. He will be entering the final year of his rookie deal next season. Whatever Cleveland opts to do, there will be a microscope on their decision for many years to come.
Toronto Raptors
Perhaps no team had a worse 2020-21 season than the Raptors. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team was forced to call Tampa Bay “home” as they spent the season in the Sunshine State. After a disastrous start, the Raptors were finally able to battle their way back to a .500 record only to see the ship sink as players and coaches were out with COVID cases. After seven straight playoff appearances that include their 2019 championship, Toronto missed the postseason.
The big question for Toronto is the fate of longtime point guard Kyle Lowry. The 35-year old will be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer, with several championship contenders interested in adding the veteran. Should Lowry not return, Toronto will have a major decision on its hands. While they could potentially add Suggs or Green alongside Fred VanVleet, they could throw the first curveball of the night.
Passing on one of the top four players on the consensus draft board is risky, but one that could pay huge dividends for this team. Scottie Barnes is a player that fits the Toronto mold to perfection. The talented forward from Florida State is a point guard stuck in a power forward’s body. His vision and ability to find open shooters make him an elite prospect. He also is a menace on defense, able to guard four positions on the floor with his nearly 7-foot 3-inch wingspan.
Scottie Barnes strength is his versatility defensively. Very few people can legit guard 1-5, and he's one of them. He's an *elite* team defender, and he *always* plays hard. Always.
That said, I have some concerns on that end.
FULL SCOUTING VIDEO HERE: https://t.co/a917YoHdGZ pic.twitter.com/3DIT4njWWf
— Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 14, 2021
Despite their struggles this past season, the Raptors are still in a “win now” mode. Surrounding VanVleet with lengthy defenders like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby is something that Nick Nurse likes to do. Adding Barnes to that mix will only elevate the potential for this team, but it comes at the risk of leaving top-level talent on the board for someone else. Between Lowry and the fourth pick, the Raptors will have some serious decisions to make in the coming days.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans narrowly missed out on the postseason this year but hope to change that next season. Change is the operative word, as there will be plenty of it down in New Orleans before the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The organization just hired Willie Green as their new head coach, which will be the third one in three years for Zion Williamson. The young phenom has been the face of the franchise since he arrived in New Orleans, and it is critical that they find the right person for the job.
Beyond that, the Pelicans will have the 10th pick in the draft as they look to add more talent to the roster. There is uncertainty about free-agent point guard Lonzo Ball but all indications are that they will not match any significant offer he receives from another team. In addition to the status of Ball, New Orleans will have to address several needs this summer. The forward spots are solidified with Williamson and Brandon Ingram but that is where it ends.
Draft night isn't just about the No. 10 pick for #Pelicans, who'll also enter July 29 with four second-round selections. In #NBA mock drafts from various websites, Texas center Jericho Sims is among the names popping up at NOLA's slots in Round 2: https://t.co/Jn09YTRIGa pic.twitter.com/ibTSliD6fT
— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) July 19, 2021
New Orleans will likely have several great options to choose from at this spot. Should they look at versatile defenders, they could have their pick between guys like Moses Moody and Keon Johnson. A better win-now option might be someone like Davion Mitchell if he is still available. Mitchell is nearly two years older than Williamson, so maturity should not be an issue. He is also a proven winner and plays both ends of the floor.
One intriguing name to monitor is James Bouknight. The former UConn guard is an elite offensive weapon that can score from anywhere on the floor. His athleticism and ability to cut off the ball make him an interesting prospect for this Pelicans team. The homerun pick is likely not going to be there for them but filling one of the holes on this roster will go a long way in their return to postseason play, and keeping their young superstar happy.
Trending Now
-
NBA DAILY1 week ago
Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Props – Game 4 Best Prop Bets
-
NBA1 week ago
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns – NBA Finals Game 5 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
-
NBA1 week ago
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
-
NBA4 days ago
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals 2021 Live Streaming – How to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals live online?