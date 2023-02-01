A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday night after a brawl broke out among spectators during a middle school basketball game at the Alburgh Community Education Center in Alburgh, Vermont.

During the game between Alburgh and St. Albans middle schools, Russell Giroux, 60, suffered critical injuries as a participant in the fight. Parents stormed the court — kicking and throwing punches while the kids watched from the sidelines.

According to the official police report, Giroux sought immediate medical attention after the brawl. He was then transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead.

The Vermont State Police and Grande Isle state’s attorney office are investigating Giroux’s death. The state medical examiner’s office will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

It’s unknown what led to the fight occurring, and multiple adults involved had already left the gym by the time VSP arrived at the scene. School officials called 911 at 6:56 p.m. ET, per the police report.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Detective’s Office at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. The full report was released by VSP below.

“All of us in the Maple Run Community are shocked and saddened by last night’s death of Russell Giroux after a physical altercation during a basketball game at the Alburgh Community Education Center,” Alburgh M.S. officials said.

“We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. Since our students observed the altercation, we are working in the next days to support our students and families in dealing with the consequences of the altercation and Mr. Giroux’s death.

“Our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness.”

Jay Nichols, the executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, had no further information to add to the police report.

“Although we cannot speak specifically about the events at this individual game, we would like to once again emphasize that middle and high school sports are educational and are for the benefit of the student-athletes, said Nichols. “Spectators that cannot behave appropriately can be barred from events and can face criminal charges.”