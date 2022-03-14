Arkansas vs Vermont Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to take on the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday at 9:20 EST. Arkansas is going to be coming into this one as the favorite to win this game, but Vermont is a really good program up in the Northeast, so expect a competitive game. Vermont will be coming in at 28-5 on the season after winning the American East tournament. Arkansas on the other hand will be coming in after finishing second in the SEC tournament and going 25-8 throughout the year.

Arkansas vs Vermont – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Arkansas vs Vermont

📊 Record: Arkansas(25-8), Vermont(28-5)

📅 Date: March 17th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:o0 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ABS

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center

🎲 Odds: Arkansas(-4.5), Vermont(+4.5)

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Vermont Catamounts will meet on Thursday. This game will be played at the KeyBank Center. Arkansas should be able to walk away with his victory, the Vermont is certainly going to make it tough on this Razorbacks team.

Arkansas vs Vermont Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Thursday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Arkansas vs Vermont Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Razorback Trying To Stay Hot

The Arkansas Razorbacks have to feel pretty confident in what they’ve been able to do the past few weeks. This team is going to be coming in playing their best basketball as of late. In the past few weeks, they have wins over Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, and a slew of other SEC opponents.

Arkansas finished the season at 25-8 and 13-5 in the SEC. They’re known for putting the ball in the basket at a high level, and when they have to defend at a high level, they also find ways to get jobs done on that side of the ball.

Can Vermont Compete?

The Vermont Catamounts are known for being one of the best teams in the Northeast. They obviously don’t play the same type of competition that Arkansas does, but this team is still a very good team and they need to get the respect they deserve. They only lost one game in the American East Conference and finished 28-5 overall. They played some tough opponents early in the year including Maryland, Yale, Appalachian State, and Providence.

They’re going to be coming into this one after winning the American East tournament against the UMBC Retrievers, 82-43. In that game, Ryan Davis led the way with 20 points.

CBB Betting Trends — Arkansas vs Vermont

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Arkansas Trends

20 games have gone OVER and 13 have gone UNDER this season.

20-13 ATS this season.

Vermont Trends

18 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

19-13 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — Arkansas vs Vermont

Because it is March, we’re going to have to pick some crazy upsets just for fun throughout these articles. This is going to be my first upset of the tournament, as I think Vermont can actually pull this one-off.

Obviously, Arkansas should have enough to get the win in this one, so we are going to take the points just to be safe. However, I do think that if Vermont keeps scoring the basketball at a high level, which they have done all season long by nearly scoring 80 points in most of their games, I think that they could give us our first upset in March.

