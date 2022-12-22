Main Page
76ers Among Other Teams Who Are Interested In This ‘Win-Now’ Trade With A Former NBA Champion
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons at home last night, 113-93. For Joel Embiid and the Sixers, that is their sixth straight win and they have climbed their way back into the top five in the East. They are just one game behind fourth place Brooklyn and two and a half games behind the third seed Cavaliers. With the success they’ve been having, the Sixers have been linked to a “win-now” trade scenario that could land a former NBA champion on the team.
Philly has the leagues third best best defense and the fourth best three-point percentage. A few weeks ago we would not be saying these same things about them. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid were all out at one point and the season was looking grim for the 76ers. With their recent success, the Sixers could be looking to add on another key piece to the roster for playoffs down the line.
NBA betting sites have the 76ers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.
that's six in a row.
📹 Game Highlights vs. Pistons | 12.21.22
presented by @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/3Dxyo5vG7R
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 22, 2022
Sixers linked to this former NBA champion in ‘win-now’ trade
According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the player that the Sixers are looking for is Bulls guard Alex Caruso.
“The guy to watch is (Alex) Caruso,”… “If [Chicago] can get some draft capital back for Caruso, and maybe a player, that would suit them. Teams like Phoenix or Miami, both would be in a position to make a trade like that. Even the Warriors, they could send out a young guy, a guy like (James) Wiseman to get into win-now mode.” – Sean Deveney
He suggested that the Sixers could trade away a few of their young pieces like Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton. Caruso is the prefect fit for the 76ers. He’s a valuable two way players who is relatively inexpensive compared to other NBA players contracts. The 28 year old is brining in juts $9 million this season and is in the second-year of a four-year $36 million deal. He also has a fourth-year player option.
- Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (illness), Brandon Ingram (toe) out vs. Spurs
- 76ers Among Other Teams Who Are Interested In This ‘Win-Now’ Trade With A Former NBA Champion
- Darius Garland on win over Bucks: ‘I think earlier on in the season, we probably would have given that game away’
- Pascal Siakam’s Career-High 52 Points Ends Knicks Eigth-Game Win Streak
- Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on All-Star selection: ‘It would be an honor’
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Derrick Rose could reunite with Bulls in potential Zach LaVine trade
-
news 1 week ago
Inflation Causes Global Wages To Decline For First Time In 21st Century
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out vs. Jazz
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Andrew Wiggins To Miss At Least Two More Game With Adductor Strain