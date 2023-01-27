76ers’ Daryl Morey calls out ‘shameless Boston media’ over Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey blamed the “shameless Boston media” for snubbing Joel Embiid from the Eastern Conference starting five for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and being overrepresented in the All-Star selection process.

“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again,” Morey said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “There were six voters from The Ringer and two from Boston Globe,” added Sixers writer Austin Krell.

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the 76ers have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, on @975TheFanatic: "Joel Embiid completely hosed once again." Morey went on to specifically point out "the shameless Boston media" being "way over-represented" in the All-Star starter selection process. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) January 27, 2023

“That does not, however, mean they did/did not vote for Embiid,” continued Krell. “That also might not be that heavy of a representation compared to other markets’ media representations in the vote.”

Morey believes the process is flawed and outdated. “Instead of going to All-NBA and All-Star systems that would just put the best five players on the floor, they continue to hold onto antiquated notions of symbols that we put next to players,” said the 76ers executive. “If you go around the league, there are so many players who are unique to history.”

76ers president Daryl Morey criticizes All-Star starter selection voters for snubbing Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid leads the NBA in points per game, averaging a career-high 33.4 points through 35 starts with the Sixers. The four-time All-NBA member also ranks ninth in total points (1,168), fourth in free throws (353), eighth in 2-point field goals (349), and 12th in blocks (58). Embiid is shooting a career-best 53.2% from the field as well.

“You can’t put them in a box with an F label, a G label, or a C label. It is so antiquated,” mentioned the 76ers president. “They actively resist making this change even though it makes sense. And the league has done a good job to get us to positionless basketball.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey joined @975Middays this morning to discuss the Sixers' season so far, Joel Embiid being snubbed as an All-Star starter and more. Here is what he had to say. https://t.co/rnwdZoj8Of — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 27, 2023

“They have made rule changes and made the game it is the best it has ever been. But someone sat down in 1948 and put these position levels on people. And we are still voting on them all these years later. It is crazy to me.”

For All-Star starters, the nominations should be based on top-ranked statistics, not positions. At least that’s what quite a few 76ers fans are arguing at the moment. How can a player who leads the league in PPG not receive one of the five starting roles?

On Nov. 13, in Philadelphia’s 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, the 28-year-old logged a career-high 59 points in 37 minutes played. In addition to recording 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and seven blocks, Embiid shot 19-of-28 (67.9%) from the floor and 20-of-24 (83.3%) at the free throw line.