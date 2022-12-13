76ers’ De’Anthony Melton (back tightness) questionable vs. Kings

Philadelphia 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton has landed on the injury report due to back tightness; he’s now questionable for Tuesday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Other Sixers on the injury report include Danuel House Jr. (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot). House was upgraded to probable, whereas Maxey remains out indefinitely.

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the 76ers have the 11th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks show better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

The #Sixers added De'Anthony Melton to the injury report. He is questionable with back tightness. Melton's started the last 12 games for Philadelphia — Justin Grasso (@JGrasso_) December 13, 2022

Through 24 appearances this season, De’Anthony Melton is averaging career highs of 11.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals with the Sixers. Also, he’s logging 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range.

Melton has made starts in the last 12 games for Philadelphia. It paid off last Friday. In the 76ers’ 133-122 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the guard scored a career-high 33 points in 44 minutes played.

76ers guard De’Anthony Melton (back tightness) is questionable against the Kings for Tuesday’s matchup

He shot 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the field and 8-of-12 (66.7%) beyond the arc. Has Melton unlocked his full potential with the 76ers? While with the Memphis Grizzlies, his previous career high was set on April 19, 2021, in a 139-137 loss versus the Denver Nuggets. The USC product scored 25 points in 41 minutes of action.

On another subject, for the Kings’ injury report, Alex Len is out against the 76ers due to an illness. And De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable because of a lingering foot injury.

Updated story: Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox participated in the morning shootaround in Philadelphia today as the Kings prepare to face the 76ers. Fox is still listed as questionable for tonight's game.https://t.co/IFeVONmy8Q — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) December 13, 2022

For significant betting trends, the Kings are 0-7 in their last seven matchups versus the 76ers. Not to mention, Sacramento is 1-5 in its past six road games against the Sixers.

Additionally, Philadelphia has covered the spread in its previous nine home games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 74.1% chance of beating Sacramento at home. Sportsbooks show the Sixers as 4.5-point favorites. Of course, the Kings are 5-4 this season in games decided by 10 or more points.