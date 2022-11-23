76ers guard Matisse Thybulle ruled out tonight vs. Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle injured his left ankle in a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13, and now the fourth-year player has been ruled out for tonight’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Wednesday, the guard was diagnosed with ankle tenosynovitis. Thybulle reaggravated his injury during the first half of the 76ers’ 115-106 win versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Per a couple of NBA betting sites, the 76ers have the ninth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks show the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Nets with better odds.

No Matisse Thybulle (left ankle tenosynovitis) for the Sixers tonight against the Hornets. Maxey, Harden, Embiid and Springer are still out. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) November 23, 2022

Additionally, Sixers coach Doc Rivers was not able to play him in the second half. Now, Thybulle joins Joel Embiid (left midfoot sprain), Tyrese Maxey (foot), Jaden Springer (quad), and James Harden (foot) on the injury report.

“So far, we put him in for these three and five minutes,” said Rivers. “We have to come up with a different plan for him because what we’re doing has not worked. We thought it would and it just hasn’t worked.”

Through 16 appearances this season, Thybulle is averaging career lows of 1.4 points, 0.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 11.4 minutes per game.

Furthermore, Thybulle is shooting 29% from the floor and 20% from 3-point range. Fewer minutes is not the answer. Thybulle has regressed in all phases of the game. While it’s still early, the guard’s injury is just another setback.

In the 76ers’ win over the Nets on Tuesday night, Tobias Harris led Philadelphia in scoring with 24 points. He finished 10-of-21 (47.6%) shooting from the field and made one 3-pointer.

“I feel like this is a huge win for us,” Harris said. “I knew going into the game we were all going to come out with this type of energy and this type of buzz to get up to play.”

Rivers last night on Thybulle's ankle… "So far, we put him in for these three and five minutes … We have to come up with a different plan for him because what we're doing has not worked. We thought it would and it just hasn't worked." #Sixers — Justin Grasso (@JGrasso_) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, P.J. Tucker was held scoreless for his fourth consecutive game, the longest streak in NBA history for a player averaging at least 25 minutes per game.

As for the Hornets, guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) was upgraded to probable against the 76ers. In addition to Cody Martin (knee) remaining out indefinitely, LaMelo Ball (ankle) was downgraded to out.

Entering tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown, the Hornets are 5-point favorites at home. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets (4-12) have a 57.1% chance of defeating the Sixers (9-8).

Of course, the 76ers are 8-0 in their last eight matchups on the road against Charlotte, but they’re missing a lot of talent. Without Embiid, Harden, Thybulle, and Maxey, bettors are not expecting the Sixers to win.

Moreover, the Hornets are 1-11 in their past 12 games.