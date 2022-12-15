76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to miss at least two more weeks

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss at least two more weeks due to a foot injury. Maxey, 22, has missed the last 12 games. The Kentucky product hasn’t played since Nov. 18, when he scored 24 points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Through 15 starts this season, Maxey is averaging career highs of 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, he is shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range.

Maxey did not practice with the team on Friday. “He’s nowhere near where we thought,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers explained. “Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. I’m making that up, but I can’t imagine him playing any time in the next couple weeks.”

On Oct. 28, in the 76ers’ 112-90 win over the Toronto Raptors, the guard scored a career-high 44 points in 40 minutes played. He finished 15-of-20 (75%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-12 (75%) beyond the arc.

76ers coach Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey is nowhere near close to returning, to miss at least two more weeks

Furthermore, De’Anthony Melton trained with the Sixers on Thursday. Although, he remains questionable on the injury report. Also, Furkan Korkmaz missed practice due to an illness. Danuel House Jr. participated after missing the last few games as well.

Along with Melton, for Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors, House is questionable. As for the Warriors, both Andre Iguodala (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (abdominal) remain out indefinitely.

During the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Stephen Curry left the game because of a shoulder injury. He did not return. The eight-time All-Star is listed as questionable versus Philadelphia.

While the 76ers are on a three-game winning streak, the Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses. Golden State is 14-4 in its past 18 meetings against Philadelphia, but the team will struggle even more if Curry is unable to play. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers have a 72.2% chance of beating Golden State.