Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is out for Thursday night’s road game against the Utah Jazz and will receive further evaluation on his left knee in the next 24 hours, the Sixers announced Wednesday.

Embiid, 29, will reportedly travel back to Philadelphia for medical treatment. The seven-time All-Star reinjured his left knee in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The injury occurred with 4:04 left in the game while the Warriors led 107-95, as Embiid was being double-teamed by Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

Kuminga knocked the ball away, and Embiid dropped to the floor to recover the loose ball.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is out for Thursday’s game vs. Utah and will receive further evaluation on his left knee in the next 24 hours, team official tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2024



However, Kuminga then fell on top of his left knee. Embiid immediately grabbed his knee, rolling in pain. He limped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Embiid had missed the Sixers’ past two games because of knee soreness in that same knee. He ended his outing with 14 points on 5-of-18 (27.8%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-6 (33.3%) from 3-point range.

The 7-footer has missed 12 games so far this season. He was out for three contests earlier this month because of left knee swelling and was absent for four straight games in December due to a sprained right ankle.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid can only miss five more games before he becomes ineligible for MVP

In Philadelphia’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22, Embiid recorded a career-high 70 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action.

His 37 minutes played were the fewest ever in a 70-point game. The reigning MVP shot 24-of-41 (58.5%) shooting from the field, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-23 (91.3%) at the foul line.

Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, as he broke Chamberlain’s 76ers franchise record of 68 points. He joined Wilt Chamberlain and David Robinson as the only centers in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t win MVP and you win a championship, nobody cares.” @SamMitchellNBA and @ThisIsUD discuss Joel Embiid potentially being ineligible for the MVP award pic.twitter.com/re9KqEwQgq — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 1, 2024



Furthermore, Embiid can miss only five more games before he becomes ineligible for regular-season awards and special selections — including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA honors.

The collective bargaining agreement requires players to appear in at least 65 regular-season games for awards. Missing only five of the remaining 36 games is a tall order for a player who is averaging 34 minutes a night.

It would be unfortunate for Embiid to miss out considering he leads the NBA this season in points per game (35.3), player efficiency rating (34.3), and usage percentage (39%).

The 76ers (29-17) are 0-4 on their five-game trip and rank fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.