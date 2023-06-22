Tonight, the 2023 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This is the 77th edition of the highly anticipated event airing on ESPN and ABC at 8:00 pm EST. Ahead of the draft tonight, league sources expect to see the Nets active in trade talks. Their GM Sean Marks is looking for ‘first-round equity’ in a possible trade.

In his time with the Nets, Marks has been known for being active near the draft. He’s been with the team since 2016 and has made a move within 48 hours in each draft. It would be no surprise to see the Nets make a move tonight. After losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season, Brooklyn is in a small rebuilding phase.

They still have win-now players on their roster, but it’s without question they are still missing a few pieces. In their past two postseasons, the Nets have been swept in the first round. Brooklyn’s roster is not ready to be a championship contender just yet. If Sean Marks makes a few moves tonight, that outlook could change.

It’s no secret that the Brooklyn Nets want to move up in the 2023 NBA Draft. They own two first-round picks, but both are outside the Top 20 selections. Brooklyn is set to pick at 21 and 22 tonight. With all their draft capital, Sean Marks has the pieces he needs to make a trade happen.

Reports say that Marks is seeking “first-round equity” in return for two players available for trade. They are Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale. Both have been floated on the trade market this offseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been interested in Royce O’Neale since the 2022-23 trade deadline.

In the season, the Nets turned down an offer of two first-round picks for Finney-Smith. Who knows if they will be able to get that kind of haul for him now? With the 21st and 22nd overall picks, the Nets are outside of that Top 10-15 window where the best players are taken. Sean Marks will look to change that before the draft starts tonight.