Andrew Wiggins Uncertain to Return This Season

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors has carved out a nice role for himself. The former number one pick was even a sleeper candidate to win last season’s NBA Finals MVP. This was in part due to the great defense he played on Boston Celtics’ superstar, Jayson Tatum. Golden State has provided Wiggins a great opportunity to revive his career and make a name for himself as one of the more serviceable wing players in the entire NBA. Sadly, recent news suggest that Wiggins may not return to the court this season dealing a major blow to Golden State’s chances at repeating.

Andre Wiggins Uncertain to Return This Season Due to Personal Reasons

How Andrew Wiggins Revived His Career With Golden State

Before coming to Golden State, many were considering Andrew Wiggins a bust. While he had a few solid seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his production had declined. As a result, the Timberwolves were more than willing to let go of the former number one overall pick. However, Golden State seized the opportunity and helped Wiggins solidify himself as a solid defensive player. With Minnesota, Wiggins was always considered a liability on defense, but was always a lethal offensive threat. Thanks to Steve Kerr and staff, Wiggins has brought into the Warriors culture and it has rewarded him with a newfound role and even a ring on his NBA resume. When asked about Wiggins’ absence, Stephen Curry had this to say:

“Friend to friend, teammate to teammate, sending him support. Tough situation with him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. Whenever he’s ready to come back, I’m sure he will. That’s how he’s built in terms of being available. I know he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too.”

A Tale of Two Halves for Golden State

Wiggins has not played with February 13th. He put up a great stat-line in a win with a 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The Warriors are working on making a playoff push at the end of the season, but have been marred with injuries all season. They are one of the better home teams in the league, but struggle mightily on the road as they have lost eight straight away from Golden State. Wiggins would have been instrumental down this late-season stretch, especially with his improved defensive play. Hopefully, Andrew Wiggins can return to the court eventually in a healthy state of mind for both the Warriors’ and his sake.

