Tonight, the Golden State Warriors have a win-or-go-home Game 6 vs the LA Lakers. It’s going to be a tough environment as they will be on the road in what could be a season-saving win. On Wednesday, the Warriors routed the Lakers 121-106 at home and Andrew Wiggins had 25 points. The SF is listed as questionable to play tonight due to a left costal cartilage fracture. An area in the rib cage.

Wiggins’ scoring numbers are down in Golden State’s Western Conference Semi-finals matchup vs the Lakers. He had his best game offensively this postseason with 25 points in Game 5. He was able to replace the production of Klay Thompson who was 2-6 from deep and scored only 10 points.

If Wiggins misses tonight’s game, Steve Kerr could replace him with Jordan Poole or Kevon Looney in the starting lineup. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+124) to win Game 6 on the road tonight.

Notable news: Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 6 with a left costal cartilage fracture. That's an area of the ribcage. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2023

Andrew Wiggins is questionable to play tonight in Game 6 due to a rib injury

Wiggins was in some pain after Golden State’s win on Wednesday but sounded optimistic that he would be able to play Game 6. He was hit accidentally in the ribs by LeBron James with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 5. The one-time all-star was then grabbing at his ribs for the next few minutes running up and down the court.

Not having Wiggins will be a blow to Golden State’s production on both sides of the ball. Wiggins is averaging (17.6) points, (5.9) rebounds, and (1.9) assists in 12 postseason games. With Golden State being down 3-2 and facing elimination tonight, Wiggins might have to play through some pain for the Lakers to get a win.

If he does miss Game 6, it’s going to be massive for Golden State’s defensive intensity. Wiggins has been guarding LeBron James in the second round. Golden State doesn’t have many other players on their roster that can match up with James on the defensive end.