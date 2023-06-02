NCAA
Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal to Feature in Starry Commercial With Zion Williamson and KAT But You Can’t See Her
Riding on her meteoric rise to fame, LSU’s Angel Reese has found herself spotlighted in a commercial for the popular soft drink, Starry. The commercial features Reese alongside NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Zion Williamson, signaling a lucrative NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal that marks another stride in her flourishing career.
It’s no secret that Angel Reese, dubbed “Bayou Barbie”, has been commanding attention on and off the college basketball court. With her distinct style and vibrant persona, she’s become a darling of social media and a powerful ambassador for the new age of college athletics. This latest partnership with Starry adds to an already impressive portfolio that’s making Reese a household name.
The Starry commercial, which is part of the soft drink’s “3>2” campaign, sees the three athletes banter about the beverage and 3-pointers. Reese, in her characteristic spirit, delivers the trademark “you can’t see me” gesture in the ad. This is now a move that has become synonymous with her and offers a delightful slice of her flamboyant personality. The ad has been well received, with fans applauding the refreshing dynamic between the basketball stars.
This endorsement deal arrives hot on the heels of a busy week for Reese. From making a cameo in a music video to visiting the White House, Reese has proven her ability to balance her star-studded life with her sporting commitments.
Bayou Barbie Cashing In
But Angel Reese’s prowess extends beyond commercials and cameos. After transferring from Maryland to LSU, she quickly rose to be one of the best players in college basketball. She led the LSU Tigers to a national championship and was named a unanimous first-team All-American.
Off the court, Reese has also embraced the opportunities provided by the NIL era. She filed to trademark her “Bayou Barbie” nickname and partnered with hair care brand Mielle. Her participation in the SI Swimsuit edition and collaboration with major companies like Caktus AI further amplifies her marketability. Meanwhile, her NIL Valuation is roughly $1.4 million – the highest in women’s college basketball.
In a landscape where athletes can profit from their personal brands, Reese’s 2.1 million TikTok followers and two million Instagram followers suggest that her 15 minutes of fame are far from over. If anything, her partnership with Starry signifies her potential for long-term partnerships that truly align with her brand and messaging.
Angel Reese’s journey shows us the evolution of college athletics. As she continues to blaze her trail both on and off the court, it’s clear that her star is set to shine even brighter. This talented athlete and dynamic personality is indeed making her mark, proving that you can’t see her, but you can’t ignore her either.
