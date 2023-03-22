Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, the Estonia native told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Wednesday. Through 35 appearances of the 2022-23 season, Kriisa averaged career highs of 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 31.1 minutes per game, along with 2.4 rebounds.

Plus, the 6-foot-3 guard shot a career-best 37.2% from the field and 36.6% beyond the arc. Kriisa led the Pac-12 in assists (180), assists per game, and 3-pointers (83). As a junior, the 22-year-old also ranked second in his conference in 3-point attempts (227), sixth in assist percentage (26.2%), and third in turnovers (91).

According to multiple March Madness betting sites, No. 2 Arizona had top-10 odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament prior to last Thursday’s 59-55 upset loss to No. 15 Princeton. Now, No. 6 Creighton, No. 4 UConn, and No. 2 UCLA all have better odds.

NEWS: Arizona's Kerr Kriisa is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN. Kriisa, who led the Pac-12 in assists while shooting 37% for 3, will be one of the most coveted players in the transfer market this spring. pic.twitter.com/92l4guDkxZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 22, 2023

In Arizona’s 104-77 win over Utah Tech on Nov. 17, the guard scored a career-high 24 points in 27 minutes of action. Along with logging four boards, five dimes, and two steals, Kriisa shot 6-of-7 (85.7%) from the floor and knocked down six 3-pointers.

For other advanced statistics, the Arizona guard recorded a career-high true shooting percentage of 54% in the 2022-23 season. Kriisa’s usage percentage was also 18.3%, the second highest behind only his sophomore season (18.6%). The guard’s free throw attempt rate was a career-best .205 as well.

University of Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa to enter NCAA transfer portal, and to transfer to Xavier?

In 2020, Kerr Kriisa arrived at Arizona as a 4-star recruit under then-head coach Sean Miller. Per the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI) Top-100 recruits list, the guard ranked 96th overall that year. During his freshman 2020-21 season, the Estonian averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 assists, and 22.9 minutes in eight appearances.

Under current head coach Tommy Lloyd, the Arizona guard notched 9.7 points, 2.5 boards, 4.7 dimes, and 29.5 minutes per game through 33 appearances during his sophomore 2021-22 season. Kriisa made starts in 65 of 68 games over the past two seasons under Lloyd.

While in high school, Kerr Kriisa played for Zalgiris-2 Kaunas, a professional basketball club based in Kaunas, Lithuania. Josh Gershon, a national recruiting analyst, submitted Kriisa’s scouting report to 247Sports on April 19, 2020. “Skilled point guard with good size and average length,” said Gershon.

Kerr Kriisa and Sean Miller is a great fit. I’d honestly be shocked if Kerr isn’t at Xavier next season. (Via @TheFieldOf68) pic.twitter.com/Zg50X6wEIg — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 22, 2023

“Plenty of room to fill into his frame. Very good 3-point shooter off bounce who can hit tough/contested shots. Could improve efficiency off catch and middle game. Can finish with both hands at rim. Outstanding vision/creative passer. Ambidextrous one-hand passer off live dribble. Competitive spirit and motor help overcome physical tools on defense. Projects as high major starter.”

The NCAA transfer portal first opened on March 13 and runs until May 11. Of course, the one-time transfer rule remains in effect. If a player has not transferred, now is the time if interested. As long as the student-athlete is academically eligible, the player can compete as soon as possible after transferring.

Will the Arizona guard transfer to Xavier? It’s one of Kriisa’s possible options.

Check More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides