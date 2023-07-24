Austin Rivers says Damian Lillard trade request is bad for the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers believes Damian Lillard requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers is a horrible look for the NBA. During an appearance on The Ringer’s “NBA Show,” the 11-year veteran opened up on the ongoing trade rumors regarding Lillard.

“If you were a free agent, then you could choose where you were gonna go,” Rivers said. “This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this s—t. It’s bad for the league. Regardless of how good of a player you are, man, the NBA is a privilege.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold 18th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are giving the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and New Orleans Pelicans better odds.

“If you were a free agent, then you could choose where you were gonna go… This started with James [Harden] and Ben [Simmons] and all these guys doing this sh*t. It’s bad for the league.” Austin Rivers on Damian Lillard’s trade demand (via ringernba/TT)pic.twitter.com/IsBfRAlace — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2023



“If you are a free agent, then you can choose where you wanna go, that’s the business. But when you’re not, and you sign a deal, man, that’s part of the business, bro,” Austin Rivers added. “If you get traded somewhere, you gotta go play. … This is why our CBA (collective bargaining agreement) deal that we just signed — and I don’t even wanna get heavy into that.

“Don’t even get me f—king started on that deal that we got going. Because it’s top heavy. … You either make $50 million or two. It’s the most lopsided contract. I mean, it’s a joke, bro. I can’t tell you how many mid-level guys are signing for vet minimum around the NBA. It’s laughable. It’s a scary dynamic when stars start acting like this.”

Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Trail Blazers on Jul. 1. The 6-foot-2 guard is interested in playing for the Miami Heat. However, Portland is still seeking four first-round draft picks and two quality players for the seven-time All-Star. Miami put forth Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks for Lillard a few weeks ago.

But Portland declined the Heat’s trade offer. The Los Angeles Clippers, Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in trading for Lillard. Nevertheless, sportsbooks are showing the best odds for the Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.

The 3 greatest Blazers of all time all requested a trade out of Portland: — Damian Lillard (2023)

— Bill Walton (1978)

— Clyde Drexler (1995) 😞 pic.twitter.com/bBenzsF3r3 — Blazer Enthusiast (@BlazeEnthusiast) July 17, 2023



“I’m not a big fan of it; I gotta be honest with you. And I’m a big fan of Damian,” Rivers said. “Everyone knows. I’ve had so many battles with him. I’ve been in many playoff series against Damian, and he’s probably one of the hardest players I’ve ever had to guard in my entire life.

“But I don’t like when stars do that. Because it’s just like, what does every other player do? So because you’re a good player, you just don’t have to show up?”

Austin Rivers is currently an unrestricted free agent. Unlike Lillard, Rivers can decide where he wants to play next. The Duke University product signed a one-year, $2.91 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves last July.

