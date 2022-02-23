Blue Devils vs Cavaliers Prediction, NCAA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) rematch, the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 15-9-3 ATS) are facing off versus the unranked Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 14-13 ATS); NCAA picks are featured here. Continue reading for Blue Devils vs Cavaliers content.

Will AJ Griffin and the Blue Devils win their fifth consecutive game? The Cavaliers might have something to say about that. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Blue Devils vs Cavaliers Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena; Charlottesville, Virginia

Blue Devils vs Cavaliers NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Blue Devils -4.5 (-117) | Cavaliers +4.5 (-103)

Best moneyline: Blue Devils -198 | Cavaliers +173

Over/Under: 130 (-110)

Duke Blue Devils Injury Report

No reported injuries

Virginia Cavaliers Injury Report

G Armaan Franklin (probable)

Blue Devils vs Cavaliers News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Moreover, last Saturday, in the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils’ 88-70 home win over the Florida State Seminoles, forward Paolo Banchero led his team in scoring. He accumulated 17 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 30 minutes on the court. Forward Wendell Moore closed out his outing with 17 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 37 minutes played.

Additionally, the Blue Devils have won nine of their past 10 games. Interesting enough, their only loss over this stretch was against the Cavaliers. The team lost 69-68 on Feb. 7. On top of their four-game winning streak, Duke is now 6-2 away, 15-2 at home and 5-3 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, in the Virginia Cavaliers’ 74-71 road win versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, forward Jayden Gardner scored a team-high 23 points in 37 minutes of action. Plus, Kadin Shedrick earned a double-double, amassing 13 points, 13 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30 minutes played. In the second half, they outscored the Hurricanes 44-33.

With @DukeMBB looking for revenge on the road Wednesday against Virginia, the Blue Zone has three keys to a Blue Devil victory:https://t.co/kN5fupXAT9 — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) February 22, 2022

Next, Virginia has won seven of its previous 10 contests. On Feb. 14, their 62-53 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies put an end to their four-game win streak. After earning this bounce-back victory over Miami, the Cavaliers are 10-4 at home, 5-6 away and 7-7 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Blue Devils have a 74.8% probability of winning.

Not to mention, in the last three head-to-head matchups, the Cavaliers are 2-1 against the Blue Devils. As mentioned before, Virginia upsetted Duke on the road on Feb. 7, winning 69-68.

Blue Devils vs Cavaliers NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Duke is 9-1 SU in the team’s past 10 contests.

To add to that, the total has gone over in four of the Blue Devils’ last six games played.

The Blue Devils are 15-5 SU in their previous 20 matchups versus the Cavaliers.

As for the Cavaliers, they are 5-1 ATS in their past six contests.

Also, the total has gone over in five of Virginia’s last seven games played.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six home matchups.

Projected Duke Blue Devils Starting Lineup

G Trevor Keels | F AJ Griffin | F Paolo Banchero| F Wendell Moore | C Mark Williams

Projected Virginia Cavaliers Starting Lineup

G Armaan Franklin | G Reece Beekman | G Kihei Clark | F Jayden Gardner| C Francisco Caffaro

Blue Devils vs Cavaliers Prediction | NCAA Picks

Furthermore, so far during this 2021-22 NCAA Men’s Basketball season, Duke is 22-4 as a favorite, 1-0 as an underdog and 5-3 ATS away, while Virginia is 12-5 as a favorite, 5-5 as an underdog and 7-7 ATS at home. Well, Blue Devils versus Cavaliers is one of the best rivalries in sports, alongside Yankees-Red Sox and Lakers-Celtics.

No matter what game it is, Virginia is still more than capable of giving Duke problems when the opportunity presents itself. Entering this ACC rematch, the Blue Devils are 4.5-point favorites on the road. Oddsmakers are expecting tonight’s matchup will be more of a revenge-style game for Duke.

In the end, pick the Blue Devils to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 130. This one particular rematch is personal. To recap the basics of basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

