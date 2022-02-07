Virginia vs Duke College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this Atlantic Coast Conference matchup, the Virginia Cavaliers will go head-to-head against the 9th ranked Duke Blue Devils. This should be a gritty defensive battle, as both teams are known for their defense. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Virginia vs Duke prediction for the game today.

Virginia vs Duke Game Info

Virginia Cavaliers (14-9, 8-5 ACC) vs No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (19-3, 9-2 ACC)

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor – Durham, NC

Coverage: ESPN

Virginia vs Duke College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: UVA: (+545) | DUKE: (-725)

Point Spread: UVA: +11.5 (-110) | DUKE: -11.5 (-110)

Total: 128.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Virginia vs Duke College Basketball Betting Preview

Virginia last time out gives their fans some hope of a tournament chance, beating the Miami Hurricanes by 13. They shut down probably their best player in Isaiah Wong, who only scored 6 points on 3-9 shooting. The Cavalier’s defense has been off at times this year, but if they can get it back on track it might just sneak into the field of 68 come March. They take a 2-game winning streak into Cameron Indoor arena, looking to make a statement win in their final trip to Cameron. If the defense shows up, and Franklin and the Cavs puts up buckets, Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers might revive their season with a win here.

The Duke Blue Devils torched their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels last time out, winning 87-67 at the Dean Smith Center. It was Coach K’s last rodeo at that arena and first matchup with new coach Hubert Davis. Griffin had a career-high 27 points and Paolo Banchero had 13 points with 10 boards as well. As for the matchup with Virginia, Duke will need to do what worked Saturday night, but will be challenged by a more experienced coach in Tony Bennett. Coach K should be able to handle the pressure and his players will rise to the occasion. You can catch this one on ESPN at 7 PM ET.

Virginia vs Duke College Basketball Betting Trends

Virginia is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

Total has gone over in 5 of the last 6 games Virginia has played.

Virginia is 4-15 straight up (SU) in their last 19 matchups against Duke.

Duke is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

Duke is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

Total has gone over in 5 of the last 6 games Duke has played.

Virginia vs Duke Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Duke is on fire as of late, winning 5 straight and looking to make it 6, while Virginia has been exceeding expectations as of late, winning against a top team in the conference, in the Miami Hurricanes. The stout Virginia defense will attempt to slow down a top 20 Duke offense that is averaging just above 80 points per game that ranks 15th in the country. Virginia also plays at a slower pace than ACC teams, which could force Duke to get out of their comfort zone. No team really makes many mistakes either, with both teams ranked in the top 25 in the country in assist to turnover ratio. I’m taking Virginia to cover, but Duke to win.

Our college basketball betting Virginia vs Duke prediction tonight will be Virginia +11.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Duke a 91.3% chance to win.

Pick: Virginia +11.5

