Boston’s Joe Mazzulla To Lead Team Giannis In The 2023 All-Star Game, Making History In The Process

The 2023 NBA all-star game is being held in Salt Lake City this season. Just last night the NBA announced that Boston’s Joe Mazzulla is going to be the head coach for team Giannis this season. He is just the third first-year head coach to earn that honor in the last 24 years putting him in some rare company. At 36-15 he and the Celtics own the best record in the NBA this season. It’s a true honor for Mazzulla as a first-year head coach to be able to be apart of a moment like this.

He is the first interim head coach since Ty Lue in 2016 to earn the honor to be the head coach in the all-star game. The head coaches were determined by the teams top seeded teams in each conference. With a large enough lead over the Bucks, it was determined early that he was to be leading team Giannis on 2/19.

Mazzulla is currently the league’s youngest head coach at 34 and was working with division II basketball program Fairmount State just four years ago. In 2019 he joined head coach at the time Brad Steven’s staff and has been growing as coach with the Celtic’s core group of players.

This is something similar to what we’re seeing going on with the Brooklyn Nets. Head coach Jacque Vaughn had been with the team since 2016 and then was promoted to head coach on 11/9 after the firing of Steve Nash. Mazzulla got the interim head coaching promotion from Boston when Ima Udoka was suspended for the entire season for violating team policies.

Boston jumped out to a blazing 21-5 that put them on notice very quickly as the best team in the league. Since then they’ve gone 16-10, but the Celtics are a team that you know are just eager to get to the playoffs. The Celtics want to avenge that loss to the Warriors in the Finals last season with a title of their own.