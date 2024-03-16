Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Brandon Miller reached 1,000 career points in his 60th career game. He is the third-fastest Hornets rookie to record 1,000 career points behind only Alonzo Mourning (53 games) and Larry Johnson (55 games).

In Charlotte’s 107-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, Miller logged 14 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block in 28 minutes of action.

However, the University of Alabama product missed a lot of baskets. He finished 4-of-15 (26.7%) shooting from the field, 2-of-8 (25%) from 3-point range, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

“Usually this is around the time of year that rookies start to understand the game a little bit more,” Durant said about Charlotte’s No. 2 overall pick.

“Their coach is putting him in best position to just learn and get better. That is always the best way — throw guys out in the fire and let them play games and get better.”

Phoenix outscored Charlotte 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller on pace to become 11th NBA rookie to average at least 15 points, two 3s in a season

Although the Suns led by 25 points entering the final frame, the Hornets cut their deficit to 10. By halftime, Phoenix also held Charlotte to 2-of-22 (9.1%) shooting from beyond the arc.

“When you miss three or four in a row like that, sometimes you’ve just got to play with more force, drive the ball harder and try to get something going more to the basket,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “Even in the second half, we just shot the ball really poorly.”

Through 60 games (54 starts) of his rookie season, Miller is averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.4 3-pointers, and 32.1 minutes per game.

The Tennessee native is also shooting 43.6% from the floor, 36.8% from deep, and 81.7% at the line.

Furthermore, Miller is currently on pace to become the 11th rookie in NBA history to average at least 15 points and two 3-pointers per game in a season.

Miller would join Allen Iverson (23.5 PPG, 2 3P), Stephen Curry (17.5 PPG, 2.1 3P), Damian Lillard (19 PPG, 2.3 3P), Lauri Markkanen (15.2 PPG, 2.1 3P), Kyle Kuzma (16.1 PPG, 2.1 3P), Donovan Mitchell (20.5 PPG, 2.4 3P), Luka Doncic (21.2 PPG, 2.3 3P), Kendrick Nunn (15.3 PPG, 2.0 3P), Anthony Edwards (19.3 PPG, 2.4 3P), and Jalen Green (17.3 PPG, 2.3 3P).