Bulls sign guard Carlik Jones to Exhibit 10 contract

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Carlik Jones to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to NBA sources. This is a non-guaranteed contract. It could be converted into a two-way contract before the 2022-23 season begins. The Ohio native went undrafted out of Louisville in 2021.

After signing with the Dallas Mavericks on August 18, 2021, the 6’1″ guard was waived two months later. Then, Jones signed a 10-day contract with the team on Dec. 23.

While with the Texas Legends, the Mavs’ NBA G League affiliate, Jones averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He also averaged 45.1% shooting from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc. In other news, the 24-year-old expressed his joy on Twitter.

✈️ 🙏🏽 Praise God! The journey continues https://t.co/snBb4cyvvB — Carlik Jones (@carlikjones) August 16, 2022

Additionally, Jones was selected to the All-NBA G League Third Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team. He ranked sixth in made field goals (255) and third in made 2-point field goals (219).

On January 1, 2022, the rookie signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets. However, the guard only appeared in five games last season.

In the NCAA, Jones redshirted his true freshman season at Radford. During the 2017-18 season, the young player averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

In 36 games played and 26 starts, Jones shot 41.3% from the field and 30.5% from downtown. He was selected Big South Freshman of the Year in 2018.

Of course, during the 2018-19 season, the guard averaged career-highs 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Not to mention, he shot 46.3% from the floor and was selected All-Big South First Team. Jones has the skill to make it on the Bulls.

During the 2019-20 season with Radford, in 32 games played, Jones finished with a career-high 20 points per game. He averaged 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game as well.

The guard averaged career-highs 48.8% shooting from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range. Jones later received his second All-Big South First-Team selection. And he won Big South Player of the Year in 2020.

Injury Update: Forward Justin Lewis sustained an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament this past weekend. He will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/RMML2OYB8O — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 16, 2022

As a graduate transfer, Jones decided to play for Louisville in his final year of eligibility. In 19 games played in the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was selected to the All-ACC First Team.

Now, the Bulls have 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts. But Carlik Jones has the option to sign a two-way contract in the coming weeks.

Fellow rookie Justin Lewis is the only player signed to a two-way contract, but the forward is preparing to undergo ACL surgery. So, Jones will likely end up playing for the Windy City Bulls, the team’s G League affiliate.