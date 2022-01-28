Bulls vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

San Antonio Spurs host the Chicago Bulls on Friday nigh at the AT&T Centre. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Spurs vs Bulls game.

Bulls vs Spurs Game Info

Chicago Bulls (30-17) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-31)

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: — AT&T Centre, San Antonio, TX

Bulls vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: CHI: (-141) | SAS: (+110)

Point Spread: CHI: -2 (-109) | SAS: +2 (-109)

Total: 228.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

(PG) Lonzo Ball (questionable), (SG) Alex Caruso (out), (PF) Patrick Williams (out), (SF) Derrick Jones Jr (out)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

(SF) Keta Bates-Diop (out), (PF) Zach Collins (game time decision)

Bulls vs Spurs News and Preview | NBA Picks

Chicago Bulls have got back to winning ways as of late after struggling with a lengthy injury report including star Guards, Lonzo Ball and Zach Lavine. Lavine has returned to the the Bulls Starting 5 in the last 2 games. He and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls to a 111-105 victory against Toronto on Wednesday night, combining for a total of 52 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists.

Chicago have won 3 of their last 5 games and find themselves as the second seed in the East, 0.5 games behind the Miami Heat who take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Miami tonight. Head Coach Billy Donovan will know the importance of a win tonight against a lacklustre Spurs team. The Bulls will be hoping to have Lonzo Ball back for this one who is currently listed as questionable.

DeMar DeRozan leads this Bulls team in points per game with 26.4 whilst shooting nearly 50% from the field.

San Antonio on the other hand have had a dismal start to 2022. They have won only two of their last five games and when you look at their results since the turn of the year, the Spurs have only won 4 of their 16 games.

The Texas team find themselves in 12th position in the Western Conference, 3 games out from the last Play-In position.

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs averaging a near double double at this stage in the season. He is averaging 19 points and 9 assists per game.

This is the first of two games between these teams, the second game coming in mid February. The Spurs will be looking to pick up a vital and morale raising win whereas the Bulls know the importance of keeping the pressure on Miami.

Bulls vs Spurs Betting Trends

Chicago are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against San Antonio.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Chicago’s last 6 games when playing on the road against San Antonio.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Chicago’s last 9 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

San Antonio are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games.

San Antonio are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

San Antonio are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games played in January.

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

(PG) Ayo Dosunmu, (SG) Zach Lavine, (SF) Javonte Green, (PF) DeMar DeRozan, (C) Nikola Vucevic

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

(PG) Dejounte Murray, (SG) Derrick White, (SF) Keldon Johnson, (PF) Doug McDermott, (C) Jakob Poeltl

Bulls vs Spurs Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives San Antonio a 61.6% chance of victory tonight which personally I don’t understand. The bookmakers have the Bulls winning this one and other than having home court advantage, I don’t really see what swings it in the favour of the Spurs.

The Bulls are grinding out wins and now that they have both Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan sharing a court again, I can’t see them losing this one.

The best point spread has the Bulls -2 however I imagine they will take this one by more than 2 points and notch up win number 31 on the season.

Pick: UNDER 228.5

