Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler (ankle) out among others vs. Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Dylan Windler (ankle) is out for Tuesday night’s road game versus the Utah Jazz. Ricky Rubio (knee), Isaiah Mobley (two-way contract), and Dean Wade (shoulder) are also listed as out for this interconference matchup.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff announced that Rubio is “really close” to returning. Last December, the 11-year veteran suffered a season-ending ACL injury in his left knee.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers have the eighth-best odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets greater odds.

Windler has not yet made his 2022-23 season debut. In mid-November, the Cavaliers training staff estimated the 26-year-old needed 4-6 more weeks of rest. Along with Rubio, both players could return later this month.

Last season, in 50 games off the bench, Windler averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Plus, he shot 37.8% from the field and 30% outside the arc. To add to these statistics, the wing shot a career-best 83.3% at the foul line.

On November 3, 2021, in Cleveland’s 107-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Belmont product logged a season-high 13 points in 21 minutes of action. He finished 4-of-5 (80%) shooting from the floor and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

Meanwhile, for Utah’s injury report, Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been downgraded to out. Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) been ruled out for this game as well.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Jazz PF/C Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game vs. the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/TX5CbGwfPO — DK Nation (@dklive) January 9, 2023

Heading into Tuesday night’s nonconference showdown, the Jazz are 7-3 in their last 10 meetings against the Cavaliers. In the first matchup of the season series on Dec. 19, Cleveland won 122-99. Mitchell led the Cavs in scoring with 23 points.

Now, Utah is 12-7 at home and 20-23 overall this season, whereas the Cavaliers are 8-11 away and 26-15 overall. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. On the other side, the Jazz are fighting for a playoff spot in the West. They rank 11th, trailing the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 57.8% chance of defeating Utah away. Sportsbooks show Cleveland as a 2.5-point favorite.