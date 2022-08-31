Celtics and Knicks interested in signing free agent Carmelo Anthony

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is attracting interest from the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks as time runs out for ‘Melo’ to win his first NBA Championship, according to a report.

The Celtics are looking for extra depth after new signing Danilo Gallinari suffered a meniscus tear during Italy’s FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Sunday and is expected to miss at least two months.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year $13 million deal in free agency with the Eastern Conference champions earlier this summer and will provide valuable depth to Ime Udoka’s side as well as much-needed floor spacing.

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

The New York Knicks are also interested in bringing Anthony back to Madison Square Garden where he won the NBA’s scoring title in 2013 but with time running out to win his first ring, the Celtics appear the most likely suitors after an impressive run to the finals last season.

Anthony, 38, played 69 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season averaging 13.3 points per game on 38% shooting from behind the arc and 44% from the field in a disappointing campaign for the 17-time champions, missing the playoffs entirely.

The forward is still more than capable of making a significant impact on any NBA team as a bench option, and adds elite veteran leadership as well as playoff experience.

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was spotted partying with Melo last month, and the pair’s relationship could play a decisive role in luring the six-time All-NBA member to Massachusetts.

Regardless of whether a move for Anthony happens or not, the Celtics will remain as one of the NBA’s title favourites for the 2022-23 season and are poised to mount a strong challenge for an 18th Larry O’Brien trophy.