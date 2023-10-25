Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Picks, & Predictions

Tonight, the Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks to open their 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Celtics vs Knicks matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 3.5-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Knicks Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Knicks Game: Madison Square Garden | New York City

Madison Square Garden | New York City 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Celtics -3.5 (-113) | Knicks +3.5 (-107)

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds

Celtics vs. Knicks Predictions

Last season, Boston finished 57-25 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division play. The Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game while averaging 18.8 fouls. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the C’s clawed their way back from a three-game deficit against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals to force a Game 7. However, Boston lost 103-84 at home.

Meanwhile, New York went 47-35 and 8-8 in Atlantic Division action last season. The Knicks surrendered 113.1 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field. On April 2, 2023, the Knicks clinched a playoff spot after missing the playoffs the previous season.

In the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Though, Knicks fans’ celebration was short-lived. New York was then eliminated by the Miami Heat in six games of the conference semifinals. Both the Celtics and Knicks enter their 2023-24 season opener with healthy rosters.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 57.3% chance of defeating New York. In the end, Boston will likely find a way to outscore its divisional rival on the road. The offseason additions of Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Delano Banton, and Oshae Brissett makes these predictions more interesting.

Celtics vs. Knicks Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

No reported injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

No reported injuries

NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 2-5 in its last seven games played.

The Celtics are 3-6 in their past nine matchups against New York.

Furthermore, the C’s are 12-4 ATS in their previous 16 games played on a Wednesday.

On the other side, the Knicks are 4-1 in their last five home games.

The point total has gone over in six of New York’s past eight contests versus Boston.

For one final note, New York is 4-1 ATS in its previous five home games played on this day.

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday| SG Derrick White | PF Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Brunson | SG R.J. Barrett | PF Julius Randle | SF Quentin Grimes | C Mitchell Robinson

NBA Season Opener Picks

Since the Celtics made a number of offseason moves, they enter this Eastern Conference matchup as 3.5-point favorites on the road. With Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday now added into the mix, Boston should win this game at Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win and New York to cover the spread, and the point total is expected to go over 224. The Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell and Boston’s Jayson Tatum are expected to lead their respective teams in scoring.

Pick the Celtics to win! Although the Celtics traded away Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon, the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, they still have plenty of talent. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

