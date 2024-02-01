Celtics interested in Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate

The Boston Celtics are reportedly targeting Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Tate, 28, is in the second year of a three-year, $22.1 million contract he signed with Houston in 2022.

“Alternatively, Jae’Sean Tate, who league sources said is attracting interest from the likes of Boston and Phoenix, is movable,” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko wrote.

“Houston can offer expiring contracts in Victor Oladipo and Boban Marjanovic — or even longer-term salary like center Landale — in addition to draft capital, such as second-round picks, to facilitate a deal.”

The Suns do not have interest in Jae’Sean Tate. https://t.co/svq8JNUCRU — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 31, 2024



John Gambadoro, the sports radio talk show host of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, tweeted on Wednesday that the Suns “do not have interest in Jae’Sean Tate.” That may open the door for a Celtics trade.

The Rockets have minimized Tate’s role this season. After averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2022-23, he’s now averaging career lows of 4.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 18.2 minutes per game this season.

Tate is making $6.5 million with Houston this season. The fourth-year wing has a 2024-25 club option worth $7 million as well. It’s more than what the Celtics can receive if they were to use the Grant Williams trade exception.

Celtics could offer Lamar Stevens, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Dalano Banton for Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate

The Boston Celtics can offer Lamar Stevens (one-year, $2 million), Svi Mykhailiuk (one-year, $2.35 million), and/or Dalano Banton (two-year, 4.22 million) to Houston. Banton is making $2.01 million this season.

The Celtics could combine their contracts to trade for Tate.

However, such a trade would hurt the Celtics’ bench. In the end, Boston will probably promote a player from within to fill the 15th open roster spot or pursue a player in the buyout market.

Jae’Sean Tate is making $6.5M this season, meaning he does not fit into the $6.2M Grant Williams TPE. He’s also a career 30.5% three-point shooter on 2.3 attempts. I’d be surprised if that’s who the Celtics trade for. — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) January 31, 2024



Moreover, the Celtics and Suns were also interested in adding Tate last season.

“Forward Jae’Sean Tate is another player on the roster who has drawn interest from teams, including the Suns, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards,” Iko reported in February 2023.

Houston was unwilling to trade Tate at the time, unless the club had received an offer it couldn’t refuse.

“The Rockets aren’t looking to trade the 27-year-old forward who is internally regarded as one of the most important pieces of this youthful roster — but as is the case with any player, if there was a “can’t-turn-down” type offer, it would be considered, those sources said.”

Of course, none of last year’s reports are relevant now. The Rockets want to make a playoff run. If Boston offers Stevens and/or Banton to Houston, it’s just one package the Western Conference contender should consider.