Celtics send Grant Williams to Mavericks in three-team sign-and-trade
The Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs have finalized a three-team sign-and-trade for Boston to send restricted free agent Grant Williams to Dallas, per sources.
Williams finalized a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement with the Mavericks. San Antonio is receiving Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 Dallas pick swap. The Celtics are receiving multiple second-round draft picks.
Boston will acquire the more favorable of the New Orleans Pelicans-Chicago Bulls 2024 second-rounders, and a 2025 via the Toronto Raptors, and a 2028 via the Miami Heat.
Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:
– Mavs: Grant Williams
– Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030
– Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023
The Celtics will create a trade exception worth 50% ($6.2 million projected) of Williams’ outgoing salary, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic advocated for Williams’ trade.
Of course, the four-time All-Star is a good friend of the Tennessee product. Dallas needed a bigger 3-and-D wing. The 6-foot-6 power forward should help bolster the Mavs’ frontcourt.
Grant Williams, 24, made 23 starts in 79 appearances with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season. The fourth-year wing averaged career highs of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game. He also shot 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.
In the Celtics’ 106-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 21, Williams scored a career-high 25 points in 35 minutes off the bench. Along with logging five rebounds, one assist, and one block, the forward shot 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.
Factoring in the cap ramifications of this trade, the Mavericks are now below the first apron at $9 million. Their midlevel exception is $12.4 million, but this amount cannot exceed the first apron.
Cap ramifications
Dallas
Below first apron: $9M (approximately)
Midlevel: $12.4M still available but cannot exceed the first apron.
They can crate $3.4M in flexibility by waiving and stretching JaVale McGee.
Boston
Trade exception created: $6.2M (projected)
Keeping…
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 5, 2023
Additionally, Dallas can create $3.4 million in flexibility by waiving and stretching JaVale McGee. The three-time NBA champ signed a three-year, $17 million contract last July. He’s projected to earn $5,734,280 in 2023-24 and $6,007,341 in 2024-25.
Boston’s trade exception created an estimated $6.2 million in cap space. Had the Celtics kept Williams at the same salary, it would have cost an additional $40 million toward the tax for the Eastern Conference contender.
Furthermore, Boston cannot obtain the $5 million tax midlevel because of the second apron. Under the new CBA, the second apron is a level above the luxury tax. The amount is $179.5 million, which is $17 million more than the luxury tax, for the upcoming season.
After this trade, San Antonio now has $12.5 million in cap space. Cap holds are currently in effect for Romeo Langford (restricted bird; $16,902,771), Gorgui Dieng (non-bird; $2,019,706), and Dominick Barlow (bird; $1,801,769). Reggie Bullock is on an expiring three-year, $30 million contract. His salary for 2023-24 is $10,489,600.
