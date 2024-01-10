Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $153 million contract extension, according to sources. His new deal carries no player option, but it includes $52 million in the first year and about $50 million per season over the next two years.

Leonard, 32, had until June 30 to sign an extension with a $48.7 million player option for next season. The 12-year veteran is earning $45.64 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $176.24 million deal he signed with Los Angeles in August 2021.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold fourth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard signed a new three-year, $152.4 million contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026-27 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive fully guaranteed, long-term commitment in LA. pic.twitter.com/FPGL2jdnvK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024



“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi,” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement. “He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority. He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him.”

Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George could sign long-term extensions in the future

Leonard opened this season playing in 27 straight games, his most consecutive games in a season since 2016-17. Through 32 starts this season, the two-time NBA champ is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 34.5 minutes per game.

Additionally, the two-time Finals MVP is shooting 51.6% from the field, 43% beyond the arc, and 87.1% at the foul line as well. In Los Angeles’ 117-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Dec. 8, he recorded a season-high 41 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one block in 39 minutes of action.

$48.7M player option gets replaced with a new $52M salary. The $52M salary in 2024-25 is the maximum salary allowed if the salary cap is $149M. https://t.co/kL1citLjba — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 10, 2024



Leonard missed only four straight games this season in December. He missed 30 regular-season contests last season along with three playoff games. Starting this season, NBA players must play at least 65 games to be eligible for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA Teams.

Moreover, the Clippers are also having ongoing extension talks with Paul George. George, 33, has a $48.7 million player option for next season. The eight-time All-Star is currently signed to a four-year, $176 million contract.

Leonard and George are expected to sign long-term deals with the club in the future. Both Clippers stars entered the season eligible for a maximum extension of four years and $223 million, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.