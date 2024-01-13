The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2026 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, once the details are finalized. Intuit Dome is the Clippers’ future home.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer will hold a news conference Tuesday at the under-construction arena to announce future plans for All-Star Weekend in Inglewood.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold fourth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA is finalizing plans for the Los Angeles Clippers to host 2026 All-Star Weekend at Steve Ballmer’s new Intuit Dome, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Indianapolis/Pacers for 2024, San Francisco/Warriors for 2025, and LA/Clippers now on track for 2026. pic.twitter.com/SJ1Wo51Cb9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2024



Intuit Dome is expected to open sometime this year. The new arena features a practice facility, retail space, sports medicine clinic, and a large outdoor plaza with multiple basketball courts.

The Kia Forum, which also is owned by Ballmer, will play a part in the All-Star Weekend festivities for the first time since it hosted the 1983 NBA All-Star Game. Los Angeles hosted its first All-Star Game in 1963.

Likewise, Inglewood hosted its first All-Star Game in 1972.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to announce 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome

Furthermore, the last time the All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend were held in Los Angeles was back in 2018 at the then-Staples Center, now known as Crypto.com Arena.

The 2023-24 season is the Clippers’ 54th NBA season, their 46th in Southern California, and 40th in Los Angeles. This is also the club’s final season at the Crypto.com Arena.

If things go according to plan, the Clippers will move into the Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season. Ballmer and general contractor/architect AECOM designed the arena.

“The Wall” will feature 51 uninterrupted rows of seats. The dome will also feature the largest-ever “Halo Board,” which is nearly a full acre in size. Plus, the 18,000-seat arena has 120 restrooms.

Not only will the 2026 NBA All-Star Game be at the Intuit Dome but The Forum, also owned by Steve Ballmer, will be n the mix as well. It’s about a mile away and is expected to host the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day and NBA G League Next Up Game. pic.twitter.com/vC1gqtJn6u — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 13, 2024



The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. After that, it will be at the new Chase Center in San Francisco in 2025 before coming to the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles in 2026.

The NBA announced this season’s All-Star voting will run through Saturday, Jan. 20. Fans account for 50% of the vote and current players and media represent 25% each. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (3,096,031 votes) and two-time MVP and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,475,698) lead their respective conferences.

There will be another voting update next Thursday. In fact, the starters will be officially revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off.