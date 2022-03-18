Clippers vs Jazz Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

For Friday night’s Western Conference clash, the Los Angeles Clippers are facing off versus the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena; free NBA picks are available here. This is the second time these teams have played one another this regular season. Utah is averaging almost 114 points per game. Continue reading for Clippers vs Jazz preview content.

Without Donovan Mitchell, can Rudy Gobert and the Jazz still beat the Clippers? Gobert is leading the team in rebounds, averaging 14.8 per game. Along with the starting lineups and injury report, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below. Feel free to check out our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Get $1000 NBA Bonus at BetOnline $1000 NBA Welcome Bonus - BOL1000 Get Offer

Clippers vs Jazz Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Clippers | Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers | Utah Jazz 📊 Record: Clippers (36-36, 35-36-1 ATS) | Jazz (43-26, 29-38-2 ATS)

Clippers (36-36, 35-36-1 ATS) | Jazz (43-26, 29-38-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Oklahoma & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Oklahoma & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Vivint Arena; Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena; Salt Lake City, Utah 🎲 NBA Odds: Clippers +6 (-110) | Jazz -6 (-110)

Clippers vs Jazz NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Clippers vs Jazz betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Clippers vs Jazz Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SF Paul George (out indefinitely) | SF Kawhi Leonard (out indefinitely) | SF Norman Powell (out indefinitely) | SG Jay Scrubb (out for the season) | PG Jason Preston (out indefinitely)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

SF Bojan Bogdanovic (out) | SG Danuel House Jr. (out) | PG Donovan Mitchell (out) | C Udoka Azubuike (out) | SG Trent Forrest (questionable)

Clippers vs Jazz Preview and News | NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Los Angeles Clippers are focusing on defeating the Utah Jazz for the first time this season. The Clippers are coming off back-to-back losses. The team’s only two wins over its past seven contests were against the Pistons and Wizards. On Wednesday, in the Jazz’s 103-100 home loss versus the Raptors, guard Reggie Jackson scored a team-high 23 points in 34 minutes played.

Plus, Marcus Morris Sr. ended his outing with 22 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35 minutes of action. Los Angeles shot 38-for-78 (48.7%) from the field and 11-for-30 (36.7%) from downtown. Now, the Clippers are 16-21 away, 20-15 at home and 19-17-1 ATS away. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

On the other side, in the Jazz’s 125-110 home win over the Bulls on Wednesday, guard Donovan Mitchell led his team in scoring with 37 points in 29 minutes played. Jordan Clarkson also accumulated 26 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 35 minutes on the court. Utah shot 42-for-83 (50.6%) from the floor and outrebounded Chicago 47-37.

Pertaining to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 68.5% chance of winning.

Additionally, the Jazz are 6-4 in their previous 10 contests. Utah is 25-11 at home, 18-15 away and 15-20-1 ATS at home. Prior to placing a bet, be sure to review other head-to-head matchups. In the past three meetings, the Clippers are 2-1 against the Jazz. On Dec. 15, 2021, the Jazz bested them 124-103 at home.

Clippers vs Jazz NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Los Angeles is 2-5 SU in the team’s last seven contests.

The Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their past five matchups versus the Jazz.

Also, the total has gone under in eight of the Clippers’ previous 11 games played.

Next, the Jazz are 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 contests.

The total has gone under in six of Utah’s previous eight games.

For one final note, the Jazz are 13-5 in their past 18 contests.

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG Amir Coffey | SG Reggie Jackson | PF Nicolas Batum | SF Marcus Morris Sr. | C Ivica Zubac

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley Jr. | SG Jordan Clarkson | PF Royce O’Neale | SF Juancho Hernangomez | C Rudy Gobert

Clippers vs Jazz Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Moreover, so far during this 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles is 23-13 as a favorite, 13-22 as an underdog and 14-22-1 over/under away. Utah is 42-21 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 18-18 over/under at home. However, the Jazz are without Bojan Bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell and other talent tonight.

Not to mention, the Clippers are 5-1 in their last six matchups versus Western Conference opponents. They are also 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 meetings against Northwest Division teams. So, pick the Jazz to win, they should cover the spread and the total will go over 213.5. To cover the basics of basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

All NBA betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline, one of the top sports betting sites for gamblers residing in California. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.