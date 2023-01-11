Dallas’ Luka Doncic Sets Record With Eighth 40-Point Game Vs The LA Clippers

Luka Doncic is one of the most gifted and polished young talents that the league has ever seen. He came into the NBA with so much knowledge and experience as he was a pro at 16 years old. Doncic is now 23 and is showing off his craft every night. All NBA geats have a team that they always seem to play their best against and that is the LA Clippers for Doncic. His eighth 40-point game vs LA last night is a new NBA record, passing some all-time players.

Despite his 43 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, it was not enough to get his team a win vs the Clippers last night. Doncic did torch them for his eighth 40-point game vs the franchise, which set a new NBA record. He currently holds the lowest odds on NBA betting sites at (+275) to win MVP this season.

Luka Doncic has eighth career 40-point game vs the LA Clippers last night

Doncic’s heroic efforts were not enough to get Dallas a win as the Clippers took a 113-101 victory. He was tied with the late-great Kobe Bryant who had seven career 40-point games vs the Clippers in regular and postseason games. Just five seasons into his career and Doncic already hold that record and he’ll have plenty more 40-point games vs the Clippers at the rate he’s going now.

It’s truly remarkable that Doncic did this so early in his career and was able to pass Kobe Bryant who played the Clippers four times a year in his 20 seasons with the Lakers. That speaks to the dominant level of play that Doncic has when the Clippers are his opponent. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue had this to say about if he thinks his team will ever be able to slow down Luka.

“This dude man. I mean he’s tough man. He’s a tough cover. He loves playing against a lot of people, but for some reason, he really loves playing against us, you know?” – Tyronn Lue

There’s no denying how dominant that Doncic has been against the Clippers in his career.