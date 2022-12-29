Dallas Mavericks Could Sign This All-Star In Hopes Of Making A Title Run

The Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is truly the catalyst that makes everything work for his team. He showed this on Tuesday night when he had a 60-point triple-double vs the Knicks and carried his team in the biggest moments as he usually does. There’s no question that Dallas needs to make a move for another all-star if they want to be a serious title contender come playoffs. Luckily, one all-star in the East has had some rough patches with his own team that could draw him away.

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls have had multiple reports of on-court disconnect with his teammates and it’s lead to a lot of frustration within the organization. An in-season trade could end up working out for both sides, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Adding a player of LaVine’s caliber to the Mavericks would be an incredible move for their organization. Luka would finally have a player who’s capable of having huge offensive night’s like he does. If they Mavericks are serious, they’d highly consider looking into a possible trade. Texas betting sites have the Mavericks at (+3300) to win the Finals this season.

Zach LaVine after tonight’s frenzied comeback: “We’ve just got to play the way we’re supposed to consistently.” pic.twitter.com/GVWdGUjQc3 — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 29, 2022

Is Dallas a serious trade destination for Zach LaVine?

The Mavericks are on a bit of a hot streak again as they are 6-4 in their last ten and are on a four-game win streak. That puts them at seventh in the West with a goof chance to keep climbing. Phoenix are in fifth and have just a half game lead over Dallas and the Grizzlies are in third with a two game lead over the Mavs. Continued success into the new year could propel the team further.

NBA insiders are closely monitoring the situation with Dallas and a possible trade for Chicago’s all-star SG. According to Tim MacMahon, there is a possibility that this does happen in the future.

“I just know that there are fans of [Zach LaVine] that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,”… “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.” – Tim MacMahon

Chicago’s all-star SG in in the first season of a five-year, $215 million deal. Signing a player like LaVine in a trade would force the Mavericks to have to make some serious decisions regarding salary. One thing is for sure. Luka Doncic needs the help of another all-star if the Mavericks want to be a title contender this season and beyond.