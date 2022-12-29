Home » news » Dallas Mavericks Could Sign This All Star In Hopes Of Making A Title Run

Dallas Mavericks Could Sign This All-Star In Hopes Of Making A Title Run

Bulls guard Zach LaVine embarrassed by fourth consecutive loss
The Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is truly the catalyst that makes everything work for his team. He showed this on Tuesday night when he had a 60-point triple-double vs the Knicks and carried his team in the biggest moments as he usually does. There’s no question that Dallas needs to make a move for another all-star if they want to be a serious title contender come playoffs. Luckily, one all-star in the East has had some rough patches with his own team that could draw him away. 

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls have had multiple reports of on-court disconnect with his teammates and it’s lead to a lot of frustration within the organization. An in-season trade could end up working out for both sides, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Adding a player of LaVine’s caliber to the Mavericks would be an incredible move for their organization. Luka would finally have a player who’s capable of having huge offensive night’s like he does. If they Mavericks are serious, they’d highly consider looking into a possible trade. Texas betting sites have the Mavericks at (+3300) to win the Finals this season.

Is Dallas a serious trade destination for Zach LaVine?

The Mavericks are on a bit of a hot streak again as they are 6-4 in their last ten and are on a four-game win streak. That puts them at seventh in the West with a goof chance to keep climbing. Phoenix are in fifth and have just a half game lead over Dallas and the Grizzlies are in third with a two game lead over the Mavs. Continued success into the new year could propel the team further.

NBA insiders are closely monitoring the situation with Dallas and a possible trade for Chicago’s all-star SG. According to Tim MacMahon, there is a possibility that this does happen in the future.

“I just know that there are fans of [Zach LaVine] that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,”… “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.” – Tim MacMahon

Chicago’s all-star SG in in the first season of a five-year, $215 million deal. Signing a player like LaVine in a trade would force the Mavericks to have to make some serious decisions regarding salary. One thing is for sure. Luka Doncic needs the help of another all-star if the Mavericks want to be a title contender this season and beyond.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

