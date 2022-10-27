DeMar DeRozan 24 points shy of becoming seventh active player to score 20K points

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is 24 points shy of becoming the seventh active NBA player to score 20,000 career points. The five-time All-Star will also become the 50th player in league history to reach this milestone.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bulls possess the 18th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are expecting Chicago to return to the playoffs with Lonzo Ball healthy.

I asked Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who left Chicago w/ a signed DeRozan jersey, about his admiration for DeMar’s scoring. “He’s been doing it for a very long time, and 20,000 is nothing to turn your nose up at,” Tatum said. “That’s a lot of points. He deserves all the flowers.” pic.twitter.com/50DTuvSnRM — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) October 26, 2022

On Wednesday night, the Bulls play the Indiana Pacers at United Center. DeMar DeRozan is entering this matchup with 19,976 career points. Through four games to start the 2022-23 season, the wing is averaging 26.8 points per game.

In Chicago’s 120-102 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday, the forward led his team in scoring with 25 points. DeRozan also contributed 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 33 minutes of action.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is 24 points shy of becoming the seventh active NBA player to score 20,000 points

Following the Bulls’ second win of the season, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum left the arena with a signed DeRozan jersey. During the postgame interview, the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP discussed the USC product’s accomplishment.

“I got a lot of love for somebody [DeMar DeRozan] who has kind of been like a mentor to me behind the scenes to me since I’ve been in the league,” said Tatum.

“We always kept in contact — somebody I’ve worked out with and was in the gym with a lot this summer. He’s been doing it for a very long time, and 20,000 is nothing to turn your nose up at,”

“That’s a lot of points. DeMar DeRozan deserves all the flowers.”

Ranking 53rd on the all-time NBA career points list, Antawn Smith retired with 20,042 points. DeMar DeRozan needs 24 points to join the 20K club and 67 points to pass Smith.

Of course, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ranks 51st overall on the list with 20,185 points. As long as Curry stays healthy and avoid falling into a slump, DeRozan will likely not catch the Finals MVP.

In addition to Curry, other active players ahead of DeMar DeRozan on the NBA career points list include Chris Paul (20,975), Russell Westbrook (23,329), James Harden (23,584), Kevin Durant (25,622), and LeBron James (37,144).

LaMarcus Aldridge (20,558) and Carmelo Anthony (28,289) remain unsigned. Aldridge last played for the Brooklyn Nets last season. And Anthony played with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season.