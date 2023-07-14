This summer, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Thirty-two teams across the country for the tournament and Team Canada just announced their roster. Headlining the the players available for Canada in the World Cup is 2023 NBA champion, Jamal Murray. He’s fresh off an NBA title and will look to bring his elite play to Team Canada.

The FIBA World Cup will start on August 25 and will end on September 10. Currently, the Canadians have an extended roster of 18 players. By the time the World Cup starts, that roster must be cut down to 12. Team Canada is in Group H and they will be facing off against France, Lebanon, and Latavia in the group phase.

Currently, Team Canada is 15th overall out of 32 in the World Cup rankings. They qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas.



Jamal Murray headlines Team Canada’s 2023 FIBA World Cup roster

Other NBA players joining Murray for the World Cup are Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, and Lu Dort. Those are just a few of the 18 players that Canada currently has on their extended roster. Another intriguing player who could make the final roster cut is Purdue big man, Zach Edey.

Team Canada would love to add his seven-foot-four frame to play smothering defense. NBA players from Canada not on the 2023 roster are Andrew Wiggins, Bennedict Mathurin, and Shaedon Sharpe. However, they are more than happy to have Jamal Murray playing for them this summer.

In the 2022 offseason, Murray was still working to get back to 100% after missing the entire 2021-22 season. He didn’t pay for Team Canada, but he did attend their training camps. Murray proved to be back to normal this season and shined throughout the playoffs. Team Canada will lean on him for that kind of production in the FIBA World Cup.