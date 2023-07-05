Retaining in-house talent is important to building a championship roster in the NBA. The Clippers were lucky to do that with veteran big man Mason Plumlee this offseason. He was receiving larger offers from other franchises around the league. However, Plumlee decided that he wants to stay with the Clippers for at least one more season. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract for 2023-24.

At 33, Plumlee still has the ability to be a starter in the NBA, but he was excellent off the bench for the Clippers. He was a member of the Hornets to begin last season before he was traded to the Clippers. In 23 regular season games with LA, Plumlee made four starts.

For years now the Clippers have been in search of a center who can come in off the bench for Ivica Zubac. It was a small sample size last season, but Plumlee proved he’s capable of that role and much more.

ESPN story on center Mason Plumlee returning to the Clippers on a free agent deal https://t.co/A3qFBZKhfm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

Mason Plumlee had the chance to sign elsewhere this offseason for more money but stayed with LA

With the Hornets and Clippers last season, Plumlee played in 79 of the 82 regular season games in the NBA. Over his 10-year NBA career, Plumlee has been extremely consistent with his availability. He’s played in all 82 three times and has led the league in games played in a season twice.

He’s played in over 70 games in eight of his ten NBA seasons, an impressive feat in an era where load management is very real. At six-foot-eleven, Plumlee is a strong finisher around the rim and plays strong defense. Plumlee played (19.9) minutes per game in 23 regular season appearances with LA.

In those 23 games, he shot (.727) percent from the field. The Clippers only had five playoff games this season, but he shot (.875) percent from the field. Plumlee hardly ever missed with the Clippers last season. His role with the team could grow if he’s able to sustain that level of production across a full season.