Detroit Pistons Waive Killian Hayes

It is no secret that the Detroit Pistons are having arguably the worst season in NBA history. As a result, they have been making a ton of roster changes at the NBA Trade Deadline. They traded Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic in a deal that netted them Evan Fournier from the New York Knicks. One of the other moves was waiving one of their struggling young players. Killian Hayes will no longer be playing for the Motor City. Hayes’ camp let the Pistons know days ago that he would “prefer a change of scenery.” For Hayes’ career, this could be the last resort considering he has not lived up to his potential during his Detroit Pistons tenure.

Detroit Pistons Release Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes’ Struggles With the Detroit Pistons

To say Killian Hayes’ career has not gone to plan would be an understatement. Throughout his four-year career, he has only averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 total rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. To make matters worse, Hayes has only shot a career effective field goal percentage of 42.9 percent, possesses an offensive rating of 97 to couple with a career defensive rating of 121, and a player efficiency rating of 9.4.

Killian Hayes’ career totals are less than stellar. There was a reason the Detroit Pistons were content waiving the left-handed point guard. However, we have seen careers revived before, just look at Dallas’ Dante Exum for example. For all we know, he just needs a different system to unlock his true potential.

Potential Teams for the Struggling Guard

Considering Hayes was a seventh overall pick, there will definitely be some teams looking at adding him to their roster. Granted, it will most likely be in a backup guard role. However, Killian Hayes and his camp must know his career is on life support. A team who is in need of a playmaker off the bench will be his best bet. Unfortunately, the chances of Hayes landing with a contender are low. If he does sign with another team, it will most likely be another lottery team or a middle-of-the-pack squad.

Teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, or the Brooklyn Nets could be possible suitors for the former Detroit Piston. As mentioned before, all Killian Hayes may need is a change of scenery. However, teams are going to look at the sample size from Detroit and potentially be deterred from giving the young guard a chance.