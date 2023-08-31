Detroit Pistons Unlikely to Sign Killian Hayes to Rookie Extension

With the October 17th deadline coming up for extensions, the Detroit Pistons are unlikely to grant Killian Hayes a rookie-scale one per The Athletic. He currently has one year left on his current deal. Next offseason, Hayes would be eligible for a $9.9 million qualifying offer. However, his future in Detroit is clouded with the team bringing in guards, Monte Morris and Marcus Sasser, this offseason. Regardless, it will be interesting to see if Killian Hayes can turn around his still very young NBA career.

Detroit Pistons Unlikely to Give Rookie Extension to Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes’ NBA Struggles

Killian Hayes’ struggles have been well documented, especially by Detroit Pistons fans. For his career, he has only averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, Hayes has mightily struggled from the field only hitting 37.6 percent of his shots for his career. As if that was not bad enough, he is a poor three-point shooter as he only strikes it from beyond the arc at a career rate of 27.4 percent.

Killian Hayes’ career offensive rating currently stands at 95, though this rating could improve as he plays more over the years. While his numbers may be a sign of concern, it is vital to remember he is still a young player with raw and unrefined potential. Not to mention, Detroit is still one of the worst teams in the league right now. For all we know, Killian Hayes may just need a fresh start on a new team, especially if Detroit is not going to offer him an extension.

Could he Still Thrive in the Right Environment?

It is still too early to write off Killian Hayes. He is only entering his fourth season. Often times, it takes role players in the league many seasons before they start living up to their full potential. As alluded to already, Killian Hayes could just need a change of scenery. Look for his name to be involved in many rumors around the trade deadline.

Certain teams in need of a young backup point guard or even depth in general could be players for the young point guard. It is no secret that Killian Hayes has not been what the Detroit Pistons were hoping he would be in an NBA player. However, the young guard still has plenty of time to develop into a quality NBA floor general.

