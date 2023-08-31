Headlines
Detroit Pistons Unlikely to Sign Killian Hayes to Rookie Extension
With the October 17th deadline coming up for extensions, the Detroit Pistons are unlikely to grant Killian Hayes a rookie-scale one per The Athletic. He currently has one year left on his current deal. Next offseason, Hayes would be eligible for a $9.9 million qualifying offer. However, his future in Detroit is clouded with the team bringing in guards, Monte Morris and Marcus Sasser, this offseason. Regardless, it will be interesting to see if Killian Hayes can turn around his still very young NBA career.
Detroit Pistons Unlikely to Give Rookie Extension to Killian Hayes
Killian Hayes’ NBA Struggles
Killian Hayes’ struggles have been well documented, especially by Detroit Pistons fans. For his career, he has only averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, Hayes has mightily struggled from the field only hitting 37.6 percent of his shots for his career. As if that was not bad enough, he is a poor three-point shooter as he only strikes it from beyond the arc at a career rate of 27.4 percent.
Killian Hayes’ career offensive rating currently stands at 95, though this rating could improve as he plays more over the years. While his numbers may be a sign of concern, it is vital to remember he is still a young player with raw and unrefined potential. Not to mention, Detroit is still one of the worst teams in the league right now. For all we know, Killian Hayes may just need a fresh start on a new team, especially if Detroit is not going to offer him an extension.
Could he Still Thrive in the Right Environment?
It is still too early to write off Killian Hayes. He is only entering his fourth season. Often times, it takes role players in the league many seasons before they start living up to their full potential. As alluded to already, Killian Hayes could just need a change of scenery. Look for his name to be involved in many rumors around the trade deadline.
Certain teams in need of a young backup point guard or even depth in general could be players for the young point guard. It is no secret that Killian Hayes has not been what the Detroit Pistons were hoping he would be in an NBA player. However, the young guard still has plenty of time to develop into a quality NBA floor general.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Detroit Pistons Unlikely to Sign Killian Hayes to Rookie Extension
- Hornets waive undrafted guard Kobi Simmons
- 13 years ago legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich agreed with Noah Lyles ‘world champion’ remarks
- Victor Wembanyama’s first-ever signed rookie card sold for $67,333 at Goldin auction
- Clippers star Paul George is also convinced that Anthony Edwards is the future of the NBA
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, of 25 years dies suddenly at the age of 61
-
NBA 1 week ago
Hall of Famer Don Nelson continues his aid after Maui wildfires: ‘We need your help’
-
Main Page 2 days ago
Patrick Beverley says Celtics will not win a championship with Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Andre Iguodala wants fans to stop blaming Jordan Poole for the Warriors’ regular-season struggles