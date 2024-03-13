Domantas Sabonis registered his 47th straight double-double in the Sacramento Kings’ 129-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, breaking Jerry Lucas’ record for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season in franchise history.

Lucas set the single-season mark with 46 straight double-doubles in 1967-68. Sabonis, 27, ended his outing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-14 (71.4%) shooting from the field and made a pair of free throws.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE KING 👑🔥 Domantas-Sabonis is now the ALL-TIME Kings franchise leader in consecutive double-doubles. He has now passed Jerry Lucas (46, 1/2-3/20/68) for the longest single season double-double streak in team history. pic.twitter.com/tO17YMP9tZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 13, 2024



“Night in, night out, he’s come up big for us,” Fox said. “I think people are immune to it. No one outside of basically us talks about it. But that’s obviously a hard thing to do and there’s not many people have done it. He comes ready to play every night.”

DeMarcus Cousins (7 seasons, 470 games) has the most double-doubles in Kings history with 278. Chris Webber (7 seasons, 370 games) is second with 245. Sabonis sits third with 137 through just three seasons and 158 games.

Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento Kings to their first win over Milwaukee Bucks in eight years

More importantly, Tuesday’s victory was the Kings’ first win over Milwaukee since Feb. 1, 2016. Sacramento entered the matchup on a 15-game losing against the Bucks, the longest active streak for any team.

“I think defensively we did a great job,” De’Aaron Fox said. “I think that fueled our offense. Obviously, we scored 130 points, but even if we didn’t play that well offensively, if we have even below-average game, score 110, we still win this game by 15. … I think this was one of the most complete games that we’ve played this year.”

Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 60. Nikola Jokic is second with 53, followed by Anthony Davis (52), Giannis Antetokounmpo (50), Rudy Gobert (44), and Luka Doncic (39).

Domantas Sabonis with the throwdown 🔨 pic.twitter.com/kRlqR53O14 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 13, 2024



Moreover, Sabonis also leads the league in triple-doubles this season with 22. Of course, Jokic (21) is a close second, followed by Doncic (17), Antetokounmpo (8), Scottie Barnes (4), Josh Hart (4), LeBron James (3), Bam Adebayo (2), Davis (2), and Joel Embiid (2).

In Sacramento’s 130-120 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers last Wednesday, Domantas Sabonis posted his sixth career 20-rebound triple-double, tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the seventh most in NBA history.

Wilt Chamberlain is the NBA’s all-time leader with 59 career 20-rebound triple-doubles, followed by Bill Russell (12), Elgin Baylor (10), Oscar Robertson (8), Jokic (8), Maurice Stokes (7), Abdul-Jabbar, and Sabonis.

Sacramento (37-27) hosts the Lakers (36-30) on Wednesday.