Donovan Mitchell on Cleveland: “I Love it Here”

Donovan Mitchell will come into the new season fresh off signing a three-year, $150.3 million extension. The star shooting guard is excited for his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During Media Day on Monday, Mitchell publicly spoke for the first time about the extension and how he enjoys Cleveland.

“I can come in here now and breathe,” Mitchell said. “This is my first media day in probably three years where I don’t have people asking me what does it take for me to stay somewhere?” Mitchell said. “Don’t understate how it becomes a lot. Not even just [for] myself but my teammates and to answer these questions because that’s a real thing, too.” Mitchell was also asked why Cleveland has become home for him. “Why not?” he said. “I love it here.”

Mitchell and the Cavaliers finished as a four seed in the Eastern Conference last season and were eventually defeated by the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Donovan Mitchell Ready for Season With Cleveland Cavaliers

Can Donovan Mitchell Lead the Cavaliers to a Deep Playoff Run?

The Cavaliers are coming into the new year with nearly the same core as last season. They retained Darius Garland despite constant trade rumors and questions about he and Donovan Mitchell co-existing in the same backcourt. Not to mention, the Cavaliers still have their frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. A surprising move considering many peers expected the team to move at least one of them this offseason.

Despite questionable fits between this core four, they will have another year under their belt with each other. As a result, the team chemistry should be stable enough for another playoff run. Let’s not forget, Cleveland had one of the best defensive units last year where they ranked seventh in the league in team defensive rating (112.1). With the pressure of a new deal now lifted off of Donovan Mitchell’s shoulders, it will be interesting to see just how far he can lead this Cleveland squad.

Cleveland’s Odds This Season

The Cavaliers currently have title odds of +4,000 per FanDuel. They also have odds of +210 to win their respective division. The Cavaliers reside in a competitive Central division which features other playoff teams such as the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Cleveland arguably possesses the deepest roster of the division. With another season together creating chemistry and cohesion, this Cavaliers squad has the tools to at least make a conference finals appearance.