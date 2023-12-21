Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson made 726 career 3-pointers through his first 225 regular-season games, the most in NBA history. Robinson, 29, outplayed Anthony Edwards (606), Devonte’ Graham (598), Luka Doncic (596), Desmond Bane (588), Trae Young (553), and Damian Lillard (552).

Through 307 games, Robinson has made 905 career 3-pointers on 40.2% shooting. The six-year veteran also ranks 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list. He needs seven to pass Rasual Butler (911) for 179th and 10 to jump Brandon Jennings for 178th. Robinson ranks 60th among active players.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Heat hold 12th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Most 3 pointers made through the first 225 games of a player’s career: 726 – Duncan Robinson (40.7%)

606 – Anthony Edwards (35.4%)

598 – Devonte’ Graham (35.9%)

596 – Luka Doncic (32.9%)

588 – Desmond Bane (41.9%)

553 – Trae Young (34.8%)

552 – Damian Lillard (37.0%)



Through 26 starts this season, Robinson is averaging career highs of 14.6 points and 3.2 assists, along with 2.8 rebounds and 29.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 48.7% from the field, 44.2% beyond the arc, and 81.6% at the foul line. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 3.1 3s on 7.0 attempts per game as well.

The Michigan product went undrafted in 2018. In Miami’s 135-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 10, 2019, the forward recorded 34 points on 12-of-16 (75%) shooting from the floor and a career-high 10 3-pointers on 14 attempts (71.4%).

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is the NBA franchise’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers

At 28 years old last December, Robinson knocked down his 800th career 3-pointer in his 263rd game, becoming the fastest player to reach the mark in NBA history.

At 23 years old, Doncic held the record prior to Robinson, reaching 800 3s in 288 games. Stephen Curry needed 305 games to reach the mark. He was 24 years old at the time.

Furthermore, Robinson is currently Miami’s franchise leader in career 3-pointers. The Maine native ranks above Tim Hardaway Sr. (806), Eddie Jones (712), Glen Rice (708), Mario Chalmers (657), Tyler Herro (631), Goran Dragic (588), and Dwyane Wade (481).

Duncan Robinson is one of the best shooters in NBA HISTORY



“With Duncan, it’s not even a surprise anymore. He’s so skilled offensively and fits within the unit,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, following Miami’s 112-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 6.

“He knows how to complement either unit, he also knows how to be a focal point of actions. He creates overreactions. He’s got incredible chemistry with [Jimmy Butler].”